UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 3

United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will lock horns with Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

Two nations will have the opportunity to join the eight teams at the ICC Women’s World T20 and board the flight to South Africa next year. Fighting for a couple of spots are eight emerging nations who will go head-to-head.

Hosts United Arab Emirates Women and Bangladesh Women will clash against each other in the third warm-up match ahead of the Qualifiers, which begin on September 18. Bangladesh are the strongest side here, placed ninth in the ICC Rankings and they will be the favorites to win this encounter as well.

UAE-W vs BD-W Match Details, Match 3

The third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE-W vs BD-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 3

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ICC

UAE-W vs BD-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to be well-balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. The ball doesn’t come well on to the bat and batters will have to get their eye in before playing big shots. Spinners are expected to prove decisive in the middle overs.

UAE-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

United Arab Emirates Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing 11

Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Esha Oza, Theertha Satish, and Khushi Sharma.

Bangladesh Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing 11

Nigar Sultana (c), Sharmin Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, and Sanjida Akter.

UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nigar Sultana (56 matches, 882 runs, Average: 22.61)

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has played 56 matches and has scored 882 runs at an average of over 22.

Top Batter pick

Fargana Hoque (72 matches, 1064 runs, Strike Rate: 81.97)

Experienced batter Fargana Hoque has played 72 T20I matches in her career. She has scored 1064 runs at a strike rate of over 81.

Top All-rounder pick

Rumana Ahmed (69 matches, 748 runs and 61 wickets)

Rumana Ahmed will be playing the 70th T20 International of her career. She has amassed 748 runs at a strike rate of over 82 and also has 61 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 5.41.

Top Bowler pick

Jahanara Alam (71 matches, 55 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.36)

Jahanara Alam also has plenty of experience under her belt and will be leading the bowling unit of Bangladesh. She has scalped 55 wickets in 71 games at an economy rate of 5.36.

UAE-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chaya Mughal

The UAE Women’s captain is a veteran of the sport. Having played 38 matches, she has scored 341 runs and has also taken 28 wickets at an average of 13.89. She could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Salma Khatun

Salma Khatun has played 78 T20I matches for Bangladesh. She has scored 564 runs and has also scalped 71 wickets at an average of 16.83

5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (ODI career stats) Chaya Mughal 341 runs and 28 wickets Salma Khatun 564 runs and 71 wickets Nigar Sultana 882 runs Jahanara Alam 55 wickets Rumana Ahmed 748 runs and 61 wickets

UAE-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Bangladesh Women are a much better side and selecting more players from Bangladesh would be a wise thing to do for your UAE-W vs BD-W

UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Theertha Satish

Batters: Esha Oza, Fargana Hoque, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Fatima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Suraksha Kotte

UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

UAE-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Esha Oza, Fargana Hoque, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Chaya Mughal, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Fatima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Suraksha Kotte

