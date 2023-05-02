UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series, 3rd Place Playoff

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the third Place Playoff at the Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series on Tuesday (May 2) at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The United Arab Emirates Women have won two of their last six games. Hong Kong Women, too, have won two of their other last six matches.

Hong Kong Women will try their best to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

HK-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The third Place Playoff of the Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series will be played on May 2 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs UAE-W, Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: May 2, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect some early swing in the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Namibia Women and Uganda Women, where a total of 156 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

HK-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

HK-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

UAE-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

HK-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan, Lemon Cheung (wk), Betty Chan, Pull To, Iqra Sahar

UAE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Sanchin Singh, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya

HK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Y Daswani is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Sharma

K Kumari and K Sharma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Miles is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

E Rohit

V Mahesh and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Hill is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Bibi and B Chan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Venkatesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Rohit

E Rohit is one of the best players in the United Arab Emirates Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 427 points in the last six matches.

K Sharma

K Sharma is one of the best picks in the United Arab Emirates Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs in the match. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 418 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs UAE-W, 3rd Place Playoff

V Mahesh

K Sharma

E Rohit

M Hill

B Chan

Hong Kong Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: K Kumari, K Sharma

All-rounders: E Rohit, M Hill, V Mahesh, K Chan, C Mughal

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, R Venkatesh

Hong Kong Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: K Kumari, K Sharma

All-rounders: E Rohit, M Hill, V Mahesh, K Chan

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, R Venkatesh, I Nandakumar

