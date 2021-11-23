UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 4

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will be up against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates Women beat Malaysia Women convincingly by 30 runs in their first match. They are currently second in the points table. Hong Kong Women also won their opening game, beating Nepal Women by six wickets. They are currently sitting atop the standings.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE-W XI

Chaya Mughal (C), Chamani Seneviratna, Judit Peter (WK), Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Priyanjali Jain, Subha Venkataraman, Theertha Satish.

HK-W XI

Kary Chan (C), Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung (WK), Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Emma Lai, Betty Chan, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi.

Match Details

UAE-W vs HK-W, Match 4, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has generally favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 123 runs.

Today’s UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Priyanjali Jain: Jain didn't get a chance to perform with the bat in the last game. But she is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Tuesday.

Batters

Theertha Satish: Satish scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 95.83 in the last game against Malaysia Women. She was also the leading run-scorer for her side in the match.

Natasha Miles: Miles is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in this upcoming match. She scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 123.07 against Nepal Women.

All-rounders

Mariko Hill: Hill impressed everyone with her explosive batting against Nepal Women, scoring an unbeaten 42 at a strike rate of close to 110.52.

Esha Rohit: Rohit scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 110.00 against Malaysia Women. She can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Kary Chan: Chan will lead the Hong Kong Women's bowling attack on Tuesday. She scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 4.00 against Nepal Women.

Subha Venkataraman: Venkataraman picked up a wicket while conceeding only 19 runs from her quota of four overs against Malaysia Women. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team

Mariko Hill (HK-W) - 74 points

Theertha Satish (UAE-W) - 57 points

Kary Chan (HK-W) - 54 points

Betty Chan (HK-W) - 47 points

Esha Rohit (UAE-W) - 44 points

Important Stats for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team

Mariko Hill: 42 runs in 1 match; SR - 110.52

Theertha Satish: 46 runs in 1 match; SR - 95.83

Kary Chan: 17 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 77.27 and ER - 4.00

Betty Chan: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 3.00

Esha Rohit: 33 runs in 1 match; SR - 110.00

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Priyanjali Jain, Natasha Miles, Chamani Seneviratna, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Subha Venkataraman, Iqra Sahar.

Captain: Mariko Hill. Vice-captain: Kavisha Egodage.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Priyanjali Jain, Natasha Miles, Chamani Seneviratna, Kavisha Egodage, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hill, Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Subha Venkataraman, Iqra Sahar.

Captain: Kavisha Egodage. Vice-captain: Mariko Hill.

Edited by Samya Majumdar