UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

UAE Women (UAE-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the first of their four-match T20I series at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on Wednesday.

UAE Women boast a win-loss record of 18-7 in T20Is. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Women have 11 wins and nine losses to their name in the shortest format. Both teams will be eager to start the series with a win.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Women: Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Chamani Seneviratna, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Hong Kong Women: Mariko Hill, Shanzeen Shahzad, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Emma Lai, Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Maryam Bibi, Tammy Chu, Heiley Lui.

Match Details

UAE-W vs HK-W, 1st T20I

Date & Time: April 27th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers early on, the spinners are likely to get assistance as well as the match progresses.

Today’s UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shanzeen Shahzad is quite safe behind the stumps and can make some handy contributions with the bat as well.

Batter

Esha Oza has an excellent record in T20Is, having amassed 716 runs, including a century, in 24 innings.

All-rounder

Kary Chan has scored 317 runs and taken 30 wickets in 20 T20Is so far.

Bowler

Khushi Sharma has played only eight T20Is, but has claimed 16 scalps. She will be eager to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chaya Mughal (UAE-W)

Mariko Hills (HK-W)

Kary Chan (HK-W)

Chamani Seneviratna (UAE-W)

Khushi Sharma (UAE-W)

Important stats for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team (T20I career stats)

Kary Chan: 317 runs & 30 wickets

Mariko Hills: 295 runs & 7 wickets

Chaya Mughal: 279 runs & 15 wickets

Chamani Seneviratna: 348 runs & 22 wickets

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction (1st T20I)

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shanzeen Shahzad, Natasha Miles, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hills, Kary Chan, Chamani Seneviratna, Betty Chan, Suraksha Kotte, Khushi Sharma.

Captain: Chaya Mughal. Vice-captain: Mariko Hills.

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shanzeen Shahzad, Natasha Miles, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hills, Kary Chan, Chamani Seneviratna, Betty Chan, Suraksha Kotte, Khushi Sharma.

Captain: Chamani Seneviratna. Vice-captain: Kary Chan.

