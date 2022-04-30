UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4-match T20I series Match 4

UAE Women (UAE-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the fourth and final match of the four-match T20I series at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on Wednesday.

UAE have been dominant in this series, winning all their three games. Be it chasing or defending, they have found a way to come out on top. Hong Kong, meanwhile, haven't come to the party. They failed to defend 118 before falling short in run chases of 132 and 122.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XIs

UAE Women

Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Hong Kong Women

Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Yasmin Daswani (wk), Cindy Ho, Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Iqra Sahar, Betty Chan, Mei Wai Siu.

Match Details

Match: UAE-W vs HK-W.

Date & Time: April 30, 2022; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement for pacers early on before spinners come into the fray.

Today’s UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Theertha Satish is in good form with the bat, scoring 79 runs in three innings.

Batters

Kavisha Egodage has been batting well and is the leading run-getter in this series. She has amassed 127 runs and has been dismissed just once.

All-rounders

Mariko Hill could have a big all-round impact. She has got 63 runs and picked up five wickets.

Chamani Seneviratna, meanwhile, has been superb with the ball, taking six scalps at an economy rate of 4.44. She has also chipped in with 21 runs.

Bowlers

Vaishnave Mahesh has taken three wickets in as many games and has an economy rate of 5.62.

Five best players to pick in UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kary Chan (HK-W): 177 points.

Chamani Seneviratna (UAE-W): 149 points.

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 149 points.

Theertha Satish (UAE-W): 111 points.

Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W): 96 points.

Key stats for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Theertha Satish: 79 runs.

Esha Rohit Oza: 64 runs.

Chamani Seneviratna: 4 wickets.

Kary Chan: 45 runs & 2 wickets.

Mariko Hill: 42 runs & 3 wickets.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 4th T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Marina Lamplough, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Chamani Seneviratna, Betty Chan, Vaishnave Mahesh, Khushi Sharma.

Captain: Chamani Seneviratna. Vice-captain: Mariko Hill.

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmin Daswani, Theertha Satish, Marina Lamplough, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Chamani Seneviratna, Betty Chan, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur.

Captain: Kavisha Egodage. Vice-captain: Kary Chan.

Edited by Bhargav