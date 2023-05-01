UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series, Match 11

The 11th match of the Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series will see the United Arab Emirates Women square off against the Hong Kong Women (UAE-W vs HK-W). The two teams will clash at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Monday, May 1.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have played five matches in the tournament and have lost four of them. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be desperately looking for a win in this match to kickstart their campaign after a dismal start.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, have managed to win two of their five matches while losing the other three. They are just a place a above the United Arab Emirates and will also be looking to get a win in what is a crucial encounter.

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Details

The 11th game of the Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series will be played on May 1 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek and will commence at 1:15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: United Arab Emirates Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 11, Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series.

Date and Time: May 1 2023, Monday; 1:15 pm IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XIs

UAE-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the United Arab Emirates Women heading into this must-win encounter.

UAE-W Probable Playing XI

T Satish, K Kumari, K Sharma, L Keny, R Rajith, C Mughal, E Rohit Oza, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, A Supriya, and A Patil.

HK-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Hong Kong Women ahead of this important Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series contest.

HK-W Probable Playing XI

N Miles, Y Daswani, S Shahzad-II, M Lamplough, M Hill, K Chan, M Bibi, B Chan, E Hubbard, I Sahar, and R Venkatesh.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Satish

T Satish has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. She has been scoring runs consistently and that makes her the best wicketkeeper pick for your UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

K Sharma

K Sharma has been in great batting form in this year's Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series. She has been amongst the runs throughout the tournament and that makes her a great choice from the batters category for your fantasy outfit for this match.

All-rounder

V Mahesh

V Mahesh has done a great job with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Her ability to change the course of the match at any stage in all three departments makes her a great fantasy pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

B Chan

B Chan has been in good form with the ball in this year's Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series. She picks up wickets regularly and that makes her the best bowler pick for your UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

UAE-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sharma

K Sharma has been in great form with the bat this tournament. She has scored important runs for her team in almost every match and that makes her a great choice to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 fantasy team in this match.

V Mahesh

V Mahesh has been doing it all for her team in the ongoing Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series. She is scoring runs at important stages and also picking up crucial wickets.

This makes her a safe bet to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Five Must-Picks for UAE-W vs HK-W, Match 11

T Satish

K Sharma

E Rohit Oza

V Mahesh

B Chan

UAE-W vs HK-W Match Expert Tips

The surface at the United Cricket Club Ground has typically been a good pitch for the bowlers. Run scoring will be difficult, so all-rounders who can complete their full quota of overs and contribute a little with the bat will be the best picks for the match.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: T Satish.

Batters: N miles, K Kumari, K Sharma.

All-rounders: E Rohit Oza, C Mughal, M Hill.

Bowlers: M Bibi, B Chan.

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: T Satish.

Batters: N miles, K Kumari, K Sharma.

All-rounders: E Rohit Oza, C Mughal, M Hill.

Bowlers: M Bibi, B Chan.

