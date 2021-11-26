UAE-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 12

UAE Women (UAE-W) will take on Kuwait Women (KU-W) in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai on Friday.

UAE Women are in sensational form at the moment. They’ve won all three of their games and are currently atop the standings. Kuwait, meanwhile, are at the opposite end of the spectrum, having lost three in three. They are at the bottom of the table.

UAE-W vs KU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE-W XI

Kavisha Egodage, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Judit Peter (wk), Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka

KU-W XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Sharif Tariq (c), Maria Jasvi, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Lee Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Aakriti Bose (wk), Shanti Balasubramani, Glenda Menes

Match Details

UAE-W vs KU-W, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 26th November, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai is expected to be a balanced one. With the outfield being quick, the batters will get value for their strokes. Chasing teams have a better record at the venue.

Today’s UAE-W vs KU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khalil, who is good white-ball cricketer, will be a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batter

C Seneviratne’s 63-run knock was crucial for UAE Women in their last outing against Bhutan Women. She also ended up taking two wickets.

All-rounders

C Mughal is an incredible all-rounder for UAE Women. She was instrumental against Hong Kong Women, scoring 20 runs and picking up two wickets.

E Rohit, who could prove to be a game-changer, has been in incredible touch lately. She will be eager to put in another solid performance against Kuwait Women.

Bowlers

M Jasvi has been in impeccable form lately. She picked up a wicket in the last match and will be looking to add more scalps to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

C Seneviratne (UAE-W) – 216 points

K Sharma (UAE-W) – 201 points

C Mughal (UAE-W) – 193 points

E Rohit (UAE-W) – 168 points

T Satish (UAE-W) – 149 points

Important stats for UAE-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

C Seneviratne: 86 runs and 3 wickets

K Sharma: 5 wickets

C Mughal: 49 runs and 2 wickets

T Satish: 115 runs

M Omar: 58 runs and 1 wicket

UAE-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khalil, C Seneviratne, T Satish, K Egodage, K Sharma, C Mughal, E Rohit, M Omar, M Jasvi, S Venkataraman, M Hyder

Captain: C Mughal. Vice-captain: E Rohit

UAE-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Khalil, C Seneviratne, T Satish, K Egodage, K Sharma, C Mughal, E Rohit, M Omar, M Jasvi, V Mahesh, M Hyder

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: C Seneviratne. Vice-captain: E Rohit

Edited by Samya Majumdar