UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 2

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the second match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 on Saturday at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament. Thailand have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while United Arab Emirates have a promising squad.

United Arab Emirates will look to win, but Thailand are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.

UAE-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match 2 of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on September 10 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-W vs TL-W, Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: September 10, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai has a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch should support pacers early on before spinners come into the dray.

UAE-W vs TL-W Form Guide

UAE-W - Will be playing their first match

TL-W - Will be playing their first match

UAE-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

UAE-W

No major injury update

Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar

TL-W

No major injury update

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Banthida Leephatthana, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya

UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Satish

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

E Rohit

K Kumari and E Rohit are the two best batter picks. N Chaiwai is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

C Mughal

C Mughal and S Tippoch are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Sutthiruang is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Boochatham

The top bowler picks are V Mahesh and N Boochatham. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Laomi is another good pick.

UAE-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tippoch

S Tippoch is one of the best all-rounders in the Thailand squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for this game.

C Mughal

J Nkomo is one of the best all-rounder picks in the United Arab Emirates squad. She bowls at the death and also bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for UAE-W vs TL-W, Match 2

C Mughal

S Tippoch

N Boochatham

C Sutthiruang

E Rohit

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: E Rohit, K Kumari, N Chaiwai, N Chantam

All-rounders: C Mughal, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch

Bowlers: N Boochatham, V Mahesh, S Laomi

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: E Rohit, K Kumari, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: C Mughal, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch, W Liengprasert

Bowlers: N Boochatham, V Mahesh, O Kamchomphu

