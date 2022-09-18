UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 1

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in match 1 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Sunday (September 18) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022. Thailand performed exceptionally well in the Quadrangular Series, winning two of their three games. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, lost their last three games.

The United Arab Emirates will try to win this game, but Thailand are a better team and should prevail..

UAE-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match 1 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-W vs TL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

UAE-W vs TL-W Form Guide

UAE-W - L L L

TL-W - W W L

UAE-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

UAE-W

No major injury update

Chaya Mughal (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma

TL-W

No major injury update

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong

UAE-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Satish

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

C Sutthiruang

N Chantam and C Sutthiruang are the two best batter picks. E Rohit Oza is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

C Mughal

C Mughal and S Tippoch are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Dharnidharka is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Boochatham

The top bowler picks are S Kotte and N Boochatham. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. S Laomi is another good pick.

UAE-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Tippoch

S Tippoch is one of the best all-rounders in the Thailand squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for today's game.

C Mughal

C Mughal is one of the best all-rounder picks. She bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for UAE-W vs TL-W, Match 1

N Chantam

C Mughal

N Boochatham

C Sutthiruang

S Tippoch

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: E Rohit Oza, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang

All-rounders: C Mughal, S Tippoch, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: N Boochatham, S Kotte, S Laomi

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: E Rohit Oza, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, K Kumari

All-rounders: C Mughal, S Tippoch

Bowlers: N Boochatham, V Mahesh, S Laomi

