UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series, Match 6

UAE Women (UAE-W) will be taking on USA Women (USA-W) in the sixth match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the sixth match.

Both UAE Women and USA Women have been quite underwhelming in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series. They have lost both their matches to Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women and as a result, are struggling in the points table. USA Women are placed at the bottom because of their low NRR.

It will be a cracker of a contest as both sides will be relishing their chances of securing their first points on the board.

The sixth match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series will be played on September 13 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

UAE-W vs USA-W Pitch Report

The track at ICC Academy Ground No 2 is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. It is expected to get better for the batters during the second half of the game and both teams will prefer chasing here.

Last 4 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 111.75

Average second innings score: 81.2

UAE-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

UAE Women: L-L

USA Women: L-L

UAE-W vs USA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE Women Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish, S Dharnidharka, Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal (C), Khushi Sharma-I, Priyanjali Jain, Natasha Cherriath, S Kotte, Indhuja Nandakumar, and M Gaur.

USA Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

USA Women Probable Playing 11

S Sriharsha (C), Anika Kolan, L Ramjit, Isani Vaghela, Taranum Chopra, G Kodali, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Disha Dhingra, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, and Bhumika Bhadriraju

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Sriharsha (2 matches, 71 runs, Average: 71)

S Sriharsha is a fabulous wicketkeeper choice for your UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 71 runs in two matches at an average of 71. She is the third-highest scorer in the series and has a strike rate of 86.59.

Top Batter pick

S Paul (2 matches, 26 runs and 1 wicket)

S Paul has scored 26 runs so far and her strike rate of 61.90 leaves a lot to be desired. She has also picked up one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

T Chopra (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 14)

T Chopra has been able to scalp two wickets in as many matches so far. She has bowled at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 6.22.

Top Bowler pick

V Mahesh (1 match, 2 wickets, Average: 10.50)

V Mahesh has played just one match and has already picked up two wickets. She has bowled at a fabulous economy rate of 5.25.

UAE-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Mughal

C Mughal is an excellent all-rounder who can be an asset for her side. She has scored 31 runs in two games and has also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.14. She can prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Kumari

K Kumari has scored 35 runs at an average of 35 at a strike rate of 77.78. She also scalped a wicket in the recent match against Zimbabwe Women.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Sriharsha 71 runs 103 points T Satish 64 runs 94 points C Mughal 31 runs and 1 wicket 80 points V Mahesh 2 wickets 80 points K Kumari 35 runs and 1 wicket 73 points

UAE-W vs USA-W match expert tips

The wicketkeeper duo of S Sriharsha and T Satish are a safe pair of selection choices to have in your UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy. They can also be chosen as multiplier picks.

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Sriharsha, T Satish

Batters: K Kumari, S Paul, E Rohit

All-rounders: C Mughal, T Chopra, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: V Mahesh, S Kotte, G Kodali

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand Leagues

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Sriharsha, T Satish

Batters: K Kumari, S Paul, I Vaghela

All-rounders: C Mughal, R Singh, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: V Mahesh, S Kotte, G Kodali

