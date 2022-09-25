UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, 7th Place Playoff 

United Arab Emirates (UAE-W) will take on USA (USA-W) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 seventh place playoff at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 prediction for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier game.

USA are coming off a seven-wicket loss to Papua New Guinea and are yet to win a game in the competition. They will rely heavily on Snigdha Paul and Sindhu Sriharsha to get off the mark against a United Arab Emirates side that has lost three of their four games and are in a do-or-die situation.

UAE-W vs USA-W, Match Details

The seventh place playoff of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between United Arab Emirates and USA will take place on September 25 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 04.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-W vs USA-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 25; 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: FanCode

UAE-W vs USA-W, Pitch Report

The batters should enjoy the track at Tolerance Oval. Pacers are expected to find something on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners are expected to dominate in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 107 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: N/A

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: 107

Average 2nd innings score: 101

UAE-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

United Arab Emirates Women: LWLL

USA Women: LLLL

UAE-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajithu

USA Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

USA Women Probable Playing XI

Sindhu Sriharsha (c&wk), Anika Kolan, Isani Vaghela, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Lisa Ramjit, Snigdha Paul, Ritu Singh, Disha Dhingra, Mahika Kandanala

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sindhu Sriharsha (106 runs in four matches, Average: 35.33)

She struggled with the bat in the previous game. She has scored 106 runs at an impressive average of 35.33 in four games.

Top Batter Pick

Tanya Ruma (135 runs in four matches, Average: 33.75)

Ruma is the third-leading run-scorer in the competition. She has scored 135 runs at an outstanding average of 33.75 in four games and could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Snigdha Paul (6 runs & two wickets in four matches)

Paul is an excellent all-rounder but is yet to live up to expectations, scoring only six runs and taking two wickets. Given her experience and ability, she could be a key addition in your UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Vicky Araa (Nine wickets in four matches; Average: 8.11)

Araa is the tournament's leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers with nine wickets at an average of 8.11 in four games. She's a must-have for your fantasy team.

UAE-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Esha Rohit

She has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick in your fantasy team. She has scored 53 runs and taken two wickets in four games.

Vaishnave Mahesh

Mahesh has been in excellent form with the ball and has been hugely impressive. She has scored 11 runs and taken five wickets and has been economical in four games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats V Mahesh 5 wickets in four games Vicky Araa Nine wickets in four games Kavisha Egodage 111 runs in four games T Satish 108 runs in four games Sindhu 106 runs in four games

UAE-W vs USA-W match expert tips

Samaira Dharnidharka is one of the best all-rounders from the UAE and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. She has scored 19 runs and has picked up six wickets at an average of 9.33 and could be an excellent multiplier pick in your UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

UAE-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sindhu Sriharsha, Theertha Satish

Batters: Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Kandanala, Disha Dhingra

All-Rounders: Snigdha Paul, Esha Rohit

Bowlers: Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Bhumika Bhadriraju

UAE-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

UAE-W vs USA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sindhu Sriharsha

Batters: Kavisha Egodage, Lisa Ramjit, Disha Dhingra

All-Rounders: Snigdha Paul, Esha Rohit

Bowlers: Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Indhuja Nandakumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far