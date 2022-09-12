UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 3

The United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in match 3 at the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 on Monday at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Zimbabwe had a great start to their campaign, winning their first game against USA by five wickets. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, lost their first match against Thailand by five wickets.

The United Arab Emirates will look to win this game, but Zimbabwe are a better team and should prevail.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Match Details

Match 3 of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on September 12 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-W vs ZM-W, Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: September 12, 2022; 11:30 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of help to both bowlers and batters. The last game here was between UAE and Thailand, where 212 runs were scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Form Guide

UAE-W - L

ZM-W - W

UAE-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

UAE-W

No major injury update

Theertha Satish (wk), Priyanjali Jain, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Kumari, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rithika Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Khushi Sharma-I, Indhuja Nandakumar

ZM-W

No major injury update

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Loren Tshuma , Audrey Mazvishaya

UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Satish (1 match, 25 runs)

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bat sin the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

K Kumari (1 match, 35 runs)

K Kumari and E Rohit are the two best batter picks. C Mugeri is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

C Mughal (1 match, 12 runs, 1 wicket)

C Mughal and K Ndlovu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Nkomo is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Sibanda (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are V Mahesh and N Sibanda. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Tshuma is another good pick.

UAE-W vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sibanda

N Sibanda is one of the best bowlers in the Zimbabwe squad, as she bowls both at the start and death. She's the best captaincy pick for today's game. Sibanda took three wickets in her last game.

C Mughal

C Mughal is one of the best all-rounder picks in the United Arab Emirates squad. She bowls at the death and also bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for UAE-W vs ZM-W, Match 3

C Mughal 12 runs and 1 wicket 55 points K Kumari 35 runs 46 points N Sibanda 3 wickets 123 points V Mahesh 2 wickets 80 points K Ndlovu 17 runs and 1 wicket 58 points

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: E Rohit, K Kumari, M Musonda, C Mugeri

All-rounders: C Mughal, K Ndlovu, J Nkomo

Bowlers: N Sibanda, V Mahesh, L Tshuma

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: E Rohit, K Kumari, M Musonda, C Mugeri

All-rounders: C Mughal, K Ndlovu, J Nkomo

Bowlers: N Sibanda, V Mahesh, K Sharma, P Marange

