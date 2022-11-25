UAE Women Under-19 vs USA Women Under-19 - Match 2

UAE Women Under-19 will take on USA Women Under-19 in match number two of the three-match T20 series at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground, Dubai on Friday (November 25).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

UAE Women Under-19 were brilliant in the first T20 of this series. They batted first and put on 180 for three in their 20 overs. USA Women Under-19 couldn’t put up a fight as they could muster just 127 and lost six scalps in their innings.

Most of the USA Women Under-19’s bowlers were expensive and their top order was no match for UAE Women Under-19.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19, Match Details

The second match of the three-match T20 series between UAE Women Under-19 and USA Women Under-19 will be played on November 25 at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai.

The game is set to take place at 12 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19

Date & Time: November 25, 2022, 12 pm IST

Venue: Ocean Fair Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground in Dubai has been a good one to bat on. UAE Women Under-19 got 180 in the first game and another good batting track is likely to be in store for this game. However, there could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Women Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

UAE Women Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Sanchin Singh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Rishitha Rajith, Archara Supriya, Avanee Patil.

USA Women Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

USA Women Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Ganesh Pooja (wk), Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Tya Gonsalves, Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Suhani Thadani, Pooja Shah.

Today’s UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top

Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish (1 match, 107 runs)

Theertha Satish was the star performer of the first game for UAE Women Under-19. She smashed a fabulous hundred as she scored an unbeaten 57-ball 107 which included three sixes and 14 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Disha Dhingra (1 match, 1 run)

Disha Dhingra didn’t get going in the first fixture of this series. The USA Women Under-19’s captain is one of her side’s star players. She can get big runs and she can also chip in nicely with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Snigdha Paul (1 match, 21 runs)

Snigdha Paul opens the batting for USA Women Under-19 and she looked good for her 21. She can chip in nicely with the ball too.

Top Bowler Pick

Bhumika Bhadriraju (1 match, 1 wicket)

Bhumika Bhadriraju bowled a solid spell and she was USA Women Under-19’s most economical bowler in the first game. She took one for 26 in her four-over spell.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 match captain and vice-

captain choices

Indhuja Nandakumar (1 match, 1 wicket)

Indhuja Nandakumar can be effective with both bat and ball. She is a wicket-taking bowler and fared well in the first game. She bowled three overs and conceded 19 runs while taking one wicket.

Ritu Singh (1 match, 41 runs, 0 wickets)

Ritu Singh batted nicely in the first match of this three-match series. She accumulated 41 off 44 balls in a knock that included two fours and a six. Singh can be very handy with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Theertha Satish 107 runs in 1 match Ritu Singh 41 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Indhuja Nandakumar 1 wicket in 1 match Bhumika Bhadriraju 1 wicket in 1 match Rinitha Rajith 39 runs in 1 match

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they will be the key players. Thus, the likes of Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul and Isani Vaghela could be the ones to watch out for.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for UAE Women Under-19 vs USA Women Under-19 - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish.

Batters: Rinitha Rajith, Isani Vaghela, Disha Dhingra.

All-rounders: Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul.

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Siya Gokhale, Bhumika Bhadriraju.

UAE-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UAE Women Under-19 vs USA Women Under-19 - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish.

Batters: Rinitha Rajith, Isani Vaghela, Disha Dhingra.

All-rounders: Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul.

Bowlers: Archara Supriya, Siya Gokhale, Bhumika Bhadriraju.

