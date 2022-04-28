UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4-match T20I series Match 2

UAE Women will take on Hong Kong Women in the second game of the 4-match T20I series at the Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman on Wednesday.

UAE Women recorded a convincing win in the first game of the series. They restricted Hong Kong Women to just 118/6 before hunting it down in 15.3 overs, winning by seven wickets.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Women: Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong Women: Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

Match Details

Match: UAE-W vs HK-W

Date & Time: April 28th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers early on and spinners are likely to get assistance as well.

Today’s UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Theertha Satish looked good in the first T20I and scored a run-a-ball 32.

Batters

Kavisha Egodage was the top-scorer for UAE-W in the first game. She racked up a solid half-century and remained unbeaten on 50.

All-rounders

Chamani Seneviratna bowled an excellent spell and returned with figures of 4/24 from her quota of four overs.

Kary Chan was HK-W’s best player in the first T20I. She scored 45 with the bat and also had figures of 1/19 from her four overs.

Bowlers

Betty Chan is a wicket-taking bowler and has taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 3.96 in her T20I career.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chamani Seneviratna (UAE-W): 141 points

Kary Chan (HK-W): 98 points

Kavisha Egodage (UAE-W): 66 points

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 46 points

Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W): 17 points

Important stats for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kavisha Egodage: 50 runs

Chamani Seneviratna: 4 wickets

Kary Chan: 45 runs & 1 wicket

Mariko Hill: 34 runs

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Natasha Miles, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Chamani Seneviratna, Samaira Dharnidharka, Betty Chan, Maryam Bibi, Mahika Gaur

Captain: Chamani Seneviratna Vice-captain: Kary Chan

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Natasha Miles, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Chaya Mughal, Chamani Seneviratna, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Khushi Sharma

Captain: Kavisha Egodage Vice-captain: Mariko Hill

Edited by Diptanil Roy