UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4-match T20I series Match 3

UAE Women will take on Hong Kong Women in the third match of the 4-match T20I series at the Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman on Wednesday.

UAE Women have already taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in this series. They chased down 119 in the first game comfortably before defending 131 without too much fuss in the second. Hong Kong Women’s batting just hasn't come to the party and they have struggled to get going.

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 today

UAE Women: Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong Women: Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Mei Wai Siu

Match Details

Match: UAE-W vs HK-W

Date & Time: April 29th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers early on and spinners are likely to get assistance as well.

Today’s UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Theertha Satish has been in top form with the bat and has accumulated 79 runs in two innings while striking at 119.69.

Batters

Esha Rohit Oza has looked in solid touch with the bat. He has scored 64 runs in two matches and has a strike-rate of 106.66.

All-rounders

Chamani Seneviratna hasn't fired with the bat but she has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.16.

Kary Chan is in fabulous form all-round. She has amassed 84 runs and has returned with two scalps at an economy rate of 4.75.

Bowlers

Khushi Sharmahas bowled well in this series. She has taken two wickets at an economy of 4.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kary Chan (HK-W): 177 points

Chamani Seneviratna (UAE-W): 149 points

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 149 points

Theertha Satish (UAE-W): 111 points

Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W): 96 points

Important stats for UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Theertha Satish: 79 runs

Esha Rohit Oza: 64 runs

Chamani Seneviratna: 4 wickets

Kary Chan: 45 runs & 2 wickets

Mariko Hill: 42 runs & 3 wickets

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Marina Lamplough, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Betty Chan

Captain: Chamani Seneviratna Vice-captain: Kary Chan

Dream11 Team for UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Miles, Chamani Seneviratna, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Khushi Sharma, Betty Chan, Maryam Bibi

Captain: Esha Rohit Oza Vice-captain: Mariko Hill

Edited by Diptanil Roy