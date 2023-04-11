UC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Semifinal

UAE Champions (UC) will take on Kabul Zalmi (KZLS) in the second Plate semifinal of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Tuesday (April 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kabul have had a disappointing campaign, winning only one of their four games and sitting 11th in the standings with two points. They will rely on the likes of Abdul Latif, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Ullah, Khalid Shah and Masood Gurbaz against UAE Champions, who have lost all four games.

UC vs KZLS Match Details

The second Plate semifinal of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE, at 09:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UC vs KZLS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Semfinal 2

Date and Time: April 11, 2023; 09:45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

UC vs KZLS Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track is expected at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. However, there could be movement for pacers, while spinners could get some assistance. Batting first would be an ideal decision.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 117

Average 2nd innings score: 113

UC vs KZLS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

UAE Champions: W-L-L-L

Kabul Zalmi: W-L-L-L

UC vs KZLS probable playing XIs for today’s match

UC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

UC Probable Playing XI

Shereef Abooucker (c), Abdul Manan, Haroon Altaf (wk), Manish Chouhan, Noman Ali Khan, Rajesh Moily, Rehan Khan, Wajahat Rasool, Naseem Gill, Zainul Bashar Bhuto, Ranchit Rai

KZLS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KZLS Probable Playing XI

Rafeeq Zaman, Abdul Lateef (c), Abdul Khaliq, Abdulhaq Lala, Abdullah Khan, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Ullah, Khalid Shah, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ayobi, Amjad Gul

UC vs KZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Masood Gurbaz (101 runs in 5 matches, Average: 25.25)

He'll be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position for the game. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 198.04 in five games.

Top Batter Pick

Amjad Gul (105 runs in 5 matches, Average: 26.25)

Gul is the highest run-getter from his side, scoring 105 runs at a strike rate of 238.64 and an average of 26.25 in five games. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rehan Khan (57 runs & five wickets in 5 matches, E.R: 11.77)

He was outstanding with the ball in the last game against the DCC Starlets, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He has also been an effective batter, scoring 57 runs in five games, making him an excellent pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Rajesh Moily (Four wickets in four matches, E.R: 12.51)

Molly was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 10.36. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

UC vs KZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdulhaq Lala

He could fetch points with both bat and the ball. He has scored 54 runs and taken six wickets at an impressive average of 12.33 in five games, making him a great fantasy pick.

Noman Ali Khan

He has amassed 108 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 216.00 in three games. He's a must-have in your UC vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team and is the perfect choice for vice-captain.

Five Must-picks with players' stats for UC vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wajahat Rasool

Hilal Afghan

Irfan Ullah

Naseem Gill

Zainul Bashar

UC vs KZLS Match Expert Tips

Abdul Lateef has looked brilliant for Kabul Zalmi in the tournament, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He's one of the most technically sound batters in the team, collecting 12 runs and taking four wickets at an average of 24.75 in five games, so he's a multiplier pick for this game.

UC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

UC vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, M Gurbaz

Batters: A Khaliq, Abdul Gul, Noman Ali Khan

All-rounders: Abdul Lateef, Rehan Khan, A Abdul, R Rai

Bowlers: H Afghan, Rajesh Moily

UC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

UC vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, M Gurbaz

Batters: A Khaliq, Abdul Gul, Noman Ali Khan

All-rounders: Rehan Khan, A Abdul, R Rai

Bowler: H Afghan, Rajesh Moily, M Chouhan

