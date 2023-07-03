UCB vs BLB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Hungary T10 match – July 3, 2023

The second match of the ECS Hungary T10, 2023 is scheduled to be played between United Csalad Budapest (UCB) and Blinders Bizzards (BLB) at GB Oval, Szodliget on Monday, July 3, starting at 02.45 pm IST.

United Csalad Budapest were the runner-up in the previous edition of the ECS Hungary T10, where they lost to the Royal Tigers. They secured the fourth spot with three wins and five losses, eventually advancing to the final by defeating Budapest Blinders in Qualifier 2. They will look to replicate their previous performance and compete for the championship title.

In contrast, Blinders Blizzards had a disappointing season in the ECS Hungary 2021. They finished at the bottom of the points table, suffering seven losses in eight games. However, they are determined to perform better in this edition and conclude the tournament on a positive note.

Here are the three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain of your UCB vs BLB Dream11 team.

#3 Omer Zahid (BLB) - 7.5 credits

Omer Zahid, a medium-pace bowler and part-time batter from the Budapest Blinders, has made his mark in T10 cricket. In 14 T10 innings, he has taken 16 wickets, with the best figures of 4/20. However, he has been a bit expensive with the ball. Additionally, Omer has contributed with the bat, scoring 93 runs at a decent strike rate.

Given his all-round abilities and potential impact, Omer Zahid can be considered a reliable choice for the vice-captain in your UCB vs BLB Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Vinoth Ravindran (UCB) - 6.5 credits

Vinoth Ravindran, an experienced T10 batter from United Csalad Budapest, has established himself as a key player in the wicketkeeper section. With 966 runs in 38 T10 matches, he boasts an impressive average of 30.18 and an excellent strike rate of 176.27. In 2022, he scored 430 runs, including a best score of 65*, and has continued to perform decently this year.

Considering his hard-hitting abilities, Vinoth Ravindran is indeed a fantastic choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your UCB vs BLB Dream11 team.

#1 Ashrith Darapureddy (UCB) - 9 credits

With an impressive average of 39.61, he has amassed a total of 713 runs in just 27 T10 matches. Ashrith has also proven to be effective with the ball, taking 22 wickets at a decent economy rate.

In the current year, Ashrith has displayed remarkable form, scoring 223 runs in just six matches at an excellent strike rate of 212.38. Furthermore, he has also taken six wickets.

Considering his recent performances and all-round prowess, Ashrith Darapureddy is undeniably the top choice for the captaincy position in your UCB vs BLB Dream11 team.

