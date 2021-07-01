UCB vs BLB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 2nd, 2021

The United Csalad are set to take on the Blinders Blizzards in Match No. 19 and 20 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 at the GB Oval, Szodliget, on Friday.

The Csalad are placed fourth in the table with four points from two wins. The Blizzards, on the other hand, have only managed to win one game and are sitting at the bottom of the table with two points. Both teams have lost their last two games in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 clash.

#3 Amjad Aziz

Amjad Aziz has picked up six wickets for the Blizzards in this edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for the team as well. Amjad has best figures of 3/14 runs that came against the Cobra Cricket Club.

#2 Omer Zahid

Right arm pacer Omer Zahid has been one of the most successful bowlers in the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary. Playing for the Blizzards, he has picked up nine wickets so far. Zahid is the leading wicket-taker for his team as well. He has the best figures of 4/20 against the Budapest Blinders.

#1 Vinoth Ravindran

United Csalad opener Vinoth Ravindran has by far been the best batsman of the tournament. Out of six games in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021, he has scored 230 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 237.11. Ravindran has two fifties and two thirty-plus scores to his name as well.

Ravindran also smashed a 25-ball 60 in his side’s last match, against the Cobra Cricket Club. He blasted four fours and five sixes in that knock at a tremendous strike rate of 240. Ravindran is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee