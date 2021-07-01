UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Hungary - July 2, 2021

United Csalad will play against Blinders Blizzards in the 19th and 20th matches of ECS T10 Hungary at GB Oval, Szodliget on Friday.

United Csalad aren’t having a fruitful tournament as they have registered just two victories and four defeats so far. They haven’t played their A-game so far and failed to live up to the expectations in all three departments.

Meanwhile, wooden spoon holders Blinders Blizzards are already out of the tournament. They have managed to win just one game and lost a total of five encounters so far. All they can do from now on is spoil other teams’ parties.

Squads to choose from

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik, Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib, Vinoth Ravindran

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad

Anil Pattanaik (c) (wk), Raghav Sharma, Amit Parihar, Vinoth Ravindran, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyender Parihar, Hrishi Chekuri, Saad Akib, Ashrith Darapureddy, Francis Farrell

Blinders Blizzards

Anup Gupta, Sachin Chauhan (c) (wk), Amjad Aziz, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Jassi Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Usama Kajla, Kamran Wahid, Hemanth Perumal, Onur Ozkul

Match Details

Matches: United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, Matches 19 and 20

Date and Time (IST): 2nd July, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with very little assistance on offer for the bowlers at GB Oval in Szodliget. Scores of above 140 have been posted on this track and bowlers need to toil hard to stay on top of the game.

Captains winning the toss would love to put a good total on the board in order to keep the opposition under pressure.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCB vs BLB)

UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinoth Ravindran, Sachin Chauhan, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Usama Kajla, Amit Parihar, Omer Zahid, Amjad Aziz, Francis Farrell, Kamran Wahid, Muhammad Uzair

Captain: Omer Zahid Vice-captain: Amit Parihar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinoth Ravindran, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Usama Kajla, Amit Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Omer Zahid, Amjad Aziz, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Kamran Wahid, Muhammad Uzair

Captain: Ashrith Darapureddy Vice-captain: Ajith Sreedharakurup

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee