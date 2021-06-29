UCB vs BUB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Hungary Matches 5th & 6th - June 29th, 2021

United Csalad will take on Budapest Blinders in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at the GB Oval on Monday.

United Csalad started their ECS T10 Hungary campaign with a 44-run loss to the Royal Tigers Cricket Club. Batting first, the Tigers posted 123 runs, with Zeeshan Khan top-scoring with a splendid 81*. In response, United Csalad managed just 79. However, they bounced back strongly in their next match, beating the same opponents by 33 runs. United Csalad will be keen to extend their winning run in the ECS T10 Hungary when they take the field on Monday.

Budapest Blinders, meanwhile, registered victories in their first two ECS T10 Hungary matches, beating Blinders Blizzards by 19 runs and eight wickets respectively. Budapest Blinders scored 85 runs while batting first before restricting Blinders Blizzards to 66 in the first game. They then managed to tie down Blinders Blizzards to 66 again in the second match, with Budapest Blinders chasing down the target in just 6.4 hours. They will start as slight favorites in Monday's double-header.

Squads to choose from:

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib and Vinoth Ravindran.

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Predicted Playing XIs

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Satyam Subhash, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Vinoth Ravindran.

Budapest Blinders

Steffan Gooch (c), Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Salman Khan

Match Details

Matches: United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, 5th and 6th matches

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Date and Time: 29th June, 2021, 12:30 and 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the track at the GB Oval usually favors bowlers, the first day of the ECS T10 Hungary saw a fair few teams post big totals on the ground. Therefore, it isn’t exactly clear how the pitch might behave on the second day of the competition.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCB vs BUB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, I Khan, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, A Ghani, H Ashfaq, S Khan, D Gaikwad, S Mohandas, D Akbar

Captain: A Yalmaz. Vice-captain: A Ghani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, A Weligamage, I Khan, A Parihar, A Yalmaz, A Ghani, H Ashfaq, S Khan, D Gaikwad, S Mohandas

Captain: V Ravindran, Vice-captain: A Darapureddy

Edited by Samya Majumdar