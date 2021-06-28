UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 29th, 2021

United Csalad will square off against Budapest Blinders in Match No. 5 and 6 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021, at the GB Oval, Szodliget, on Tuesday, June 29.

The Csalad are making their ECS debut in this edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. However, many players from the squad featured for different teams last time around.

Similarly, the Blinders are also appearing in the ECS for the first time. They started their campaign in style with wins in their first two games. On the other hand, the Csalad have a win and a loss respectively.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 fixture.

#3 Ali Yalmaz

Blinders' right-arm pacer Ali Yalmaz is the leading wicket-taker so far in the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary. He has picked up five wickets from two games, with an average of 3.60 and an economy of 4.50. Three of those wickets came against the Blinders Blizzards in the second match that his side played.

#2 Abbas Ghani

Blinders’ all-rounder Abbas Ghani made his presence felt in every aspect of the game on the opening day of ECS T10 Hungary 2021. He scored 47 runs from two games, at a strike rate of 204.34, including a 14-ball 34 against the Blizzards.

Ghani also picked up three wickets at an economy of 6.50, besides taking three catches. Therefore, Abbas Ghani can earn your Dream11 team points by contributing in all three departments of the game.

#1 Vinoth Ravindran

Csalad's opening batsman and wicket-keeper Vinoth Ravindran has had a flying start in this edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He is the leading run-scorer for the team, and the second-highest overall in the league, with 90 runs from two games. Vinoth has scored his runs at an average of 45 and a scintillating strike rate of 236.84.

He smashed a blistering 31-ball 78 against the Royal Tigers in the previous game, which included five fours and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 251.6. Ravindran comes in with a strong reputation and is a solid pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee