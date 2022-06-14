UCB vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Matches 5 and 6

The United Csalad (UCB) will take on the Budapest Blinders (BUB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Tuesday, 14 June.

United Csalad, who will start their ECS T10 Hungary campaign today, have a balanced squad at their disposal. The Budapest Blinders, meanwhile, have played two matches so far, winning and losing one apiece.

UCB vs BUB Probable Playing 11 Today

UCB XI

Ajith Sreedharakurup, Anil Pattanaik, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Jack Murrell, Satyender Parihar, Izharullah Kokihil, Francis Farrell, Vinoth Ravindran, Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Vinoth Ravindran.

BUB XI

Steffan Gooch, Ali Farasat, Anup Gupta, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas, Omer Zahid, Salman Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Abbas Ghani, Asanka Welligamage, Danyal Akbar.

Match Details

UCB vs BUB, ECS T10 Hungary, Matches 5 and 6

Date and Time: 14th June, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track here at the GB Oval is likely to assist the batters. However, the last few ECS T10 Hungary matches at the venue have been low-scoring ones.

Today’s UCB vs BUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhajji is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

K Nandika has scored 36 runs and taken a wicket in the ECS T10 Hungary.

A Darapureddy has amassed 219 runs in addition to claiming five wickets in 10 matches.

All-rounder

A Ghani is a brilliant all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He wasn’t able to make a major mark in the first two matches and will be looking to turn things around today.

Bowlers

S Khan has scored 21 runs and scalped three wickets in two ECS T10 Hungary matches. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your UCB vs BUB Dream11 fantasy team.

A Yalmaz has picked up two wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

S Khan (BUB)

A Yalmaz (BUB)

M des Fontaine (UCB)

K Nandika (BUB)

A Darapureddy (UCB)

Important stats for UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

S Khan: 21 runs and 3 wickets

A Yalmaz: 2 wickets

K Nandika: 36 runs and 2 wickets

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Hungary)

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhajji, K Nandika, A Weligamage, A Darapureddy, A Ghani, D Gaikwad, M des Fontaine, S Khan, A Yalmaz, M Haris, R Gohar.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: K Nandika.

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhajji, I Kokihil, K Nandika, A Weligamage, A Darapureddy, A Ghani, D Gaikwad, M des Fontaine, S Khan, A Yalmaz, S Mohandas.

Captain: M des Fontaine. Vice-captain: A Yalmaz.

