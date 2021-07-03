UCB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Qualifier 2 - July 03, 2021

United Csalad will be up against the Budapest Blinders in Qualifier 2 of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

United Csalad will head into the encounter high on confidence after registering a six-wicket win over Cobra Cricket Club in the Eliminator. They finished the group stage in the penultimate position, having won four out of their eight ECS T10 Hungary matches. United Csalad will be looking forward to registering a win over the table-topper and entering the summit clash in their debut ECS season.

The Budapest Blinders, on the other hand, managed to pick up five wins from their eight league stage matches, thereby finishing at the top of the ECS T10 Hungary standings. The table-toppers find themselves stranded in this do-or-die game after being denied entry into the final by the defending champions Royal Tigers in Qualifier 1. The Budapest Blinders have already defeated United Csalad twice this season and will be hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins over them to enter the ECS T10 Hungary final.

With a ticket to the final hanging in the balance, we are in for a thrilling ECS T10 Hungary contest between United Csalad and the Budapest Blinders on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik, Hassan Ashfaq, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Francis Farrell, Khushal Gabhane, Satyender Parihar, Jack Murrell, Kamran Shah, Hrishi Chekuri, Saad Akib, Fasih Atif, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Rohit Kumar, Satyam Subhash, Madhu Sabbavarapu and Kashif Muhammad.

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Adam Lautenberg, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Ishanka Meddwattha, Izhar Khan, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji (WK) and Steffan Gooch (C).

Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad

Vinoth Ravindran (C & WK), Hassan Ashfaq, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Satyender Parihar, Kamran Shah, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu.

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (WK), Danyal Akbar, Asanka Weligamage, Steffan Gooch (C), Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Izhar Khan.

Match Details

Match: United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, Qualifier 2

Date & Time: 3rd July 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has been more favorable to the batsmen as compared to the bowlers. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters have been able to clear the short boundaries at will. There is not much on offer for the bowlers, who will have to maintain tight lines and length to survive on this batting-friendly wicket.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCB vs BUB)

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinoth Ravindran, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ali Farasat, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Abbas Ghani, Ali Yalmaz, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Francis Farrell.

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Ashrith Darapureddy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinoth Ravindran, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ali Farasat, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Abbas Ghani, Ali Yalmaz, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Francis Farrell.

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Vinoth Ravindran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar