UCB vs COB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 1, 2021

The United Csalad are set to take on the Cobra Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Thursday.

The Cobra Cricket Club are third in the points table while the Csalad are a place behind them in the fourth spot. Both teams have two wins and as many losses thus far in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team when the two sides meet in the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 clash.

#3 Amit Parihar

Csalad’s pacer Amit Parihar has picked up four wickets in as many games in the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary. The speedster picked up three wickets in one game against the Budapest Blinders and has shown a decent form of late.

#2 Vinoth Ravindran

Vinoth Ravindran has amassed 155 runs from just four games while opening the batting for the Csalad. He averages 38.75 with a strike rate of 234.84 and is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 so far.

Ravindran has been instrumental in giving the team good starts with the bat. He scored over 30 runs in both the Csalad’s recent games against the Budapest Blinders at a strike rate in excess of 200.

#1 Sheikh Rasik

All-rounder Sheikh Rasik has been the top performer for the Cobra Cricket Club with both bat and ball. He is both the leading run-scorer and highest wicket-taker for his team thus far in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

Rasik has scored 111 runs from four games at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 201.81. He has also picked up five wickets at an economy of just 6.71.

Rasik displayed his all-round abilities when the Cobra Cricket Club beat the Blinders Blizzards in their last match. He picked up three wickets from his two overs, giving away only nine runs. Rasik then struck an unbeaten 14-ball 23, helping his team finish the game.

