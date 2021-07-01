UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Matches 13 & 14 - Jul 01, 2021

United Csalad will lock horns with Cobra Cricket Club in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Thursday.

United Csalad have won two out of their four ECS T10 Hungary matches and currently find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the points table. They fell short of 32 runs in their last match against Budapest Blinders.

Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also won two out of their four matches and are currently placed in third spot in the ECS T10 Hungary standings. They lost their last match to Budapest Blinders by 10 wickets.

With both sides looking to get back to winning ways, an enticing ECS T10 Hungary contest beckons at the GB Oval on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik (C), Khushal Gabhane, Jack Murrell, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Bobby Patel, Kamran Shah, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Satyender Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Raghav Sharma, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyam Subhash, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hrishi Chekuri, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Saad Akib, Francis Farrell, Adam Karn, Fasih Atif and Kashif Muhammad.

Cobra Cricket Club

Nitin Narve, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Satish Inakoti, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Ashu Mathur, Kailash Chander, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Duncan Shoebridge, Arun Venkatarajan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Wasnik, Cicil Kurian, Amit Pandey, Amal Jacob, Hafeez Ullah, Deepak Mallappa and Mohmand Rahmatullah.

Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad

Anil Pattanaik (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Ashrith Darapureddy, Saad Akib, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Francis Farrell.

Cobra Cricket Club

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Anuj Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Nitin Narve, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka.

Match Details

Matches: United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, Match 13 & 14

Date & Time: 1st July 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the GB Oval is overall a flat batting wicket where the batsmen will get the full value of their shots. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. Anything above 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up healthy totals on the boards.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCB vs COB)

UCB vs COB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sanjay Kumar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Francis Farrell.

Captain: Shiekh Rasik. Vice-captain: Ashrith Darapureddy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinoth Ravindran, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Vishnu Vasudev, Sanjay Kumar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Ashu Mathur.

Captain: Vinoth Ravindran. Vice-captain: Shiekh Rasik.

