UCB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Match 11 and 12

United Csalad (UCB) will take on Debrecen Vikings (DEV) in the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Wednesday.

United Csalad failed to get off to a good start to the season. They lost their first match by three wickets. However, they made a strong comeback and ended up winning the next match against Budapest Blinders by six wickets. They are now fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Debrecen Vikings are one of the weakest sides in the competition. They have lost all four of their matches so far and are at the bottom of the table. They are yet to open their account in this competition.

UCB vs DEV Probable Playing 11 Today

UCB XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Tejendra Varma (wk), Anil Pattanaik (c), Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Jack Murrell, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Izharullah Kokihil, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Francis Farrell, Saurabh Mehta

DEV XI

Rakibul Rifat (c), Saad Akib, Kshf Sani, Tahir Hafeez, Muhammad Hasnain, Onka Ozkul, Usaar Ghori, Hassan Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Faris Iqbal, Kashif Muhammad (wk)

Match Details

UCB vs DEV, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 11 and 12

Date and Time: June 15, 2022, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track here at the GB Oval will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and the bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets here. With that being said, however, the last few matches have been low-scoring games.

Today’s UCB vs DEV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Ravindran is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball hard.

Batters

A Darapureddy is expected to be pivotal for United Csalad. He can contribute on several fronts. He has amassed 49 runs and has also taken a wicket so far.

All-rounders

R Rifat is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 39 runs and has also scalped four wickets. Rifat will be a great captaincy pick for your UCB vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

U Ghori has been fantastic for his side. He has scored 57 runs and has also picked up three wickets. He will be expected to have a strong match here as well.

F Farrell has been in terrific form with the ball in hand. He has scalped four wickets in just two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in UCB vs DEV Dream11 prediction team

U Ghori (DEV) – 202 points

R Rifat (DEV) – 173 points

F Farrell (UCB) – 154 points

J Vallurupalli (UCB) – 151 points

A Darapureddy (UCB) – 145 points

Important stats for UCB vs DEV Dream11 prediction team

U Ghori: 21 runs and three wickets

R Rifat: Two wickets

F Farrell: 36 runs and two wickets

A Darapureddy: 36 runs and two wickets

UCB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction Today

UCB vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Ravindran, A Darapureddy, H Ahmed, J Murrell, R Rifat, K Sani, A Parihar, U Ghori, F Farrell, J Vallurupalli, F Iqbal

Captain: R Rifat, Vice-Captain: U Ghori

UCB vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Ravindran, M Kashif, A Darapureddy, A Pattanaik, J Murrell, R Rifat, A Parihar, U Ghori, F Farrell, J Vallurupalli, F Iqbal

Captain: A Darapureddy, Vice-Captain: F Farrell

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far