UCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 8

United CC (UCC) will take on Brno (BRN) in the fourth match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Tuesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The United CC began their season with a bang, defeating the Plzen Guardians by nine wickets, thanks to a strong all-round performance. They will be eager to pick up another victory and two more points.

Brno, on the other hand, have a strong back-up squad, with Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn, and Naveed Ahmed among their top-three batters. A thrilling game awaits in the ECS Czech Republic 2022, with both teams hoping to win in Prague.

UCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

UCC XI

Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh (c&wk), Ayush Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Mustafa Nawab, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla

BRN XI

Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Raghvenda Singh, Noor Khanday, Ansar Nazir (wk), Arun Vasudevan, Sandeep Tiwari, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Sitaram Prabhukhot

Match Details

UCC vs BRN, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 8th

Date and Time: 31th May 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at Vinor Cricket Ground is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. Choosing to bat first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

Today’s UCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ghanshyam Kumar: Ghanshyam showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He is due for a big knock, so one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Piyushsingh Baghel: He looked superb against pace and spin in his last outing, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 228.57. He is a must-have in your UCC vs BRN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mustafa Nawab: Mustafa has so far delivered a medicore performance. He has scored 9 runs and taken one wicket at an average of 32 in two games. He is expected to deliver a stellar performance in the upcoming games.

Bowler

Arpan Shukla: Arpan delivered a brilliant performance against the Plzen Guardians, taking one for 15 in her two overs. And given his batting prowess, you cannot leave her out of your UCC vs BRN Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in UCC vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

Ayush Sharma (UCC)

Noor Khanday (BRN)

Amit Pangarkar (UCC)

Important stats for UCC vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

Piyush Baghel: 34 in two games; batting average: 34.00

Amandeep Bindra: 1 wicket in two games; bowling average: 25.00

Ghanshyam Kumar: 16 runs in two games; batting average: 16.00

UCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

UCC vs BRN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Shyamal Joshi, Mustafa Nawab, Ayush Sharma, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Sandeep Tiwari, Noor Khanday, Jaipal Singh Rathore

Captain: Mustafa Nawab Vice Captain: Arpan Shukla

UCC vs BRN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Ghanshyam Kumar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Shyamal Joshi, Mustafa Nawab, Ayush Sharma, Arun Vasudevan, Arpan Shukla, Sandeep Tiwari, Noor Khanday, Raghvenda Singh

Captain: Mustafa Nawab Vice Captain: Arun Vasudevan.

