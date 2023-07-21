UCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 24

The 24th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see United CC (UCC) square off against Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

United CC have won four of their last seven matches. Meanwhile, Brno CC have won one of their last five matches of the season. Brno CC will give it their all to win the match but United CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UCC vs BRN Match Details

The 24th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 21 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 6:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UCC vs BRN, Match 24

Date and Time: 21 July 2023, 6:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vinohrady CC and United CC, where a total of 181 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

UCC vs BRN Form Guide

UCC - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

BRN - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

UCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Vikrant Godara, Ghanshyam Kumar, Arpan Shukla, Amandeepsingh Bindra.

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates.

A Matta, Ali Kashif, Rahat Ali (c), Shayan Khan, Varun Mehta (wk), Jaipal Singh Rathore, Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari, Neeraj Mishra, Satyajit Sengupta, Riaz Afridi.

UCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ratul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Magare

A Sharma and R Magare are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Kashif played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Afridi

P Baghel and R Afridi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bindra and G Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UCC vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

P Baghel

P Bhagel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Bhagel has earned 300 points in the last seven matches.

R Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Afridi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 234 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for UCC vs BRN, Match 24

R Afridi

R Ali

G Kumar

P Baghel

R Magare

United CC vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh.

Batters: R Magare, A Sharma, A Kashif.

All-rounders: R Afridi, R Ali, P Baghel, N Ahmed.

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra, A Hassan.

United CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh.

Batters: R Magare, A Sharma.

All-rounders: R Afridi, R Ali, P Baghel, N Ahmed.

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra, A Hassan, S Sengupta.