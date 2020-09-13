UCC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bucharest Match - Sept 13th, 2020

The Eliminator of the ECS T10 Bucharest 2020 pits United CC against Cluj with either side looking to book a place in the final.

Both sides met a couple of hours ago in Match 5 with Cluj pulling off a stunning run chase despite the best efforts of Pavel Florin and co. While Cluj finished with four points to in the league stage, United CC managed only one win in three with one of their games being washed out.

Although Cluj does hold the upper hand heading into this game, they will be wary of a wounded United CC, looking to bounce back into winning ways. With either side eyeing a place in the final, we should be in for a thrilling game of T10 cricket in Bucharest.

Squads to choose from

United Cricket Club

Syed Zain, Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Lalit Panjabi, Imran Haider, Divakharr Sundararajan, Abhishek Ahuja, Kaustubh Chavan, Moiz Muhammad, Aftab Kayani, Saroj Deuja and Hammad Ahmed Kayani.

Cluj Cricket Club

Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

United Cricket Club

Imran Haider (W/K), Lalit Panjabi, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Rajesh Kumar Jr, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, and Pavel Florin

Cluj Cricket Club

Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Karthigai Ramachandran, and Sukhkaran Sahi

Match Details

Match: United CC vs Cluj CC

Date: 13th September 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with scores of above 100 being a common sight at this venue. While the bowlers are getting some help off the surface, there is only a small margin for error especially with the short boundaries coming into play. Both sides will ideally look to bat first with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Bucharest Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UCC vs CLJ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Periyalwar, D Manani, S Sahi, E Priyadarshana, T Singh, R Satheesan, R Kumar Jr, V Saini, G Mishra, R Athapaththu and P Florin

Captain: T Singh, Vice-Captain: R Satheesan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shaikh, D Manani, R Pisal, E Priyadarshana, T Singh, R Satheesan, R Kumar Jr, V Saini, G Mishra, R Athapaththu and A Kalyani

Captain: R Satheesan, Vice-Captain: V Saini