UCC vs LOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 33 and 34

The United Cricket Club (UCC) will take on Lomma (LOM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Wednesday, 11 May.

United Cricket Club have been in terrible form in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 so far, losing their first four matches. They will be desperate to get off the mark today. Lomma, meanwhile, have won all four of their games and are currently atop the points table. They will undoubtedly start as favorites against the United Cricket Club.

UCC vs LOM Probable Playing 11 Today

UCC XI

Israr Khan, Rashid Mehmood (C), Ifzan Afzal, Latif Sulehri, Vivek Kurup, Usman Mughal, Rohit Kumar, Waleed ul Hassan (wk), Aamir Janjua, Mortaza Sherzad, Muhammad Sameer

LOM XI

Sajid Ahmed, Najam Haque (C), Ibrahim Ahmad (wk), Irfan Mehmood, Zulkifl Rashid, Raees Ahmad, Mohsin Aziz, Jamal Bajwa, Masood Malik, Mohsin Ahmed, Haroon Sediai

Match Details

UCC vs LOM, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 33 and 34

Date and Time: 11th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden might favor the pacers early on, the surface becomes easier to bat on as the match progresses. A score of around 100 is par at the venue.

Today’s UCC vs LOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Bajwa has scored 20 runs and scalped three wickets in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 so far.

Batters

I Khan-II has amassed 54 runs in addition to picking up two wickets from four games.

All-rounders

N Haque has scored 244 runs and taken six wickets. He should be a great captaincy pick for your UCC vs LOM Dream11 fantasy team.

R Mehmood has managed 65 runs and returned with four wickets in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 so far.

Bowlers

I Afzal is United CC's main bowler, having taken six wickets from four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in UCC vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N Haque (LOM) – 585 points

R Mehmood (UCC) – 276 points

I Afzal (UCC) – 240 points

J Bajwa (LOM) – 178 points

R Ahmed (LOM) – 162 points

Important stats for UCC vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N Haque: 244 runs and 6 wickets

R Mehmood: 65 runs and 4 wickets

I Afzal: 15 runs and 6 wickets

J Bajwa: 20 runs and 3 wickets

R Ahmed: 4 wickets

UCC vs LOM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

UCC vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Bajwa, I Khan-II, Z Rashid, V Kurup, N Haque, R Mehmood, R Ahmed, I Mehmood, I Afzal, U Mughal, M Aziz.

Captain: N Haque. Vice-captain: R Mehmood.

UCC vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Bajwa, I Khan-II, Z Rashid, M Ahmed, V Kurup, N Haque, R Mehmood, R Ahmed, I Afzal, U Mughal, H Sediai

Captain: I Afzal. Vice-captain: J Bajwa.

