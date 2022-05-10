UCC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 29 and 30

The United Cricket Club (UCC) will take on the Malmohus Cricket Club (MAM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Tuesday, 10 May.

The United Cricket Club have had a difficult start to their ECS T10 Sweden 2022 campaign. They lost their first two matches against Hisingen by 30 runs and eight wickets, respectively, and are currently fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, Malmohus bounced back from three consecutive defeats to pick up a seven-wicket win over Hisingen.

UCC vs MAM Probable Playing 11 Today

UCC XI

S Kareer (wk), W Ul Hassan, V Kurup, M Serzad, I Khan-II, R Mehmood-II, L Sulehri, M Ali, I Afzal, U Mughal, R Kumar-II.

MAM XI

A Gupta (wk), V Vinod, S Pattanaik, D Malhotra, S Khairnar, S Nord, S Mallidi, R Ashraf, S Gour, P Behera, A Sarten.

Match Details

UCC vs MAM, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 29 and 30

Date and Time: 9th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden might assist the pacers early on, it's generally a good pitch to bat on. 100 is a par score at the venue, where the batters are expected to get value for their shots.

Today’s UCC vs MAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gupta is a reliable wicketkeeper-batter who has smashed 50 runs in the tournament so far.

Batter

D Malhotra has scored 109 runs and picked up two wickets in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022. He could be a great multiplier choice for your UCC vs MAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

R Mehmood has scored 43 runs in addition to scalping three wickets.

Bowler

A Sarten has picked up four wickets so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in UCC vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra (MAM) – 257 points

R Mehmood (UCC) – 188 points

A Sarten (MAM) – 162 points

S Mallidi (MAM) – 129 points

S Pattanaik (MAM) – 123 points

Important stats for UCC vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra: 109 runs and 2 wickets

R Mehmood: 43 runs and 3 wickets

A Sarten: 4 wickets

S Mallidi: 70 runs and 1 wicket

S Pattanaik: 61 runs

UCC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

UCC vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, D Malhotra, S Pattanaik, I Khan, R Mehmood, S Mallidi, R Ashraf, M Ali, A Sarten, I Afzal, P Behera.

Captain: D Malhotra. Vice-captain: R Mehmood.

UCC vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, D Malhotra, S Pattanaik, I Khan, R Mehmood, S Mallidi, R Ashraf, R Kumar, A Sarten, I Afzal, P Behera.

Captain: A Sarten. Vice-captain: S Pattanaik.

