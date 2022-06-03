UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 18

United CC (UCC) will take on Prague CC (CC) in the 18th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Friday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. Prague CC are on a four-game winning streak and became the second team to qualify for the playoffs, while United CC is out of contention after losing four of their six games. With a win here, they will look to cap off their season on a high note.

UCC vs PCC Probable Playing XI

UCC XI

Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh (c&wk), Ayush Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Ravi Gorhe, Zahi Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla

PCC XI

Naeem Lala, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Naveen Padmaraju, Hilal Ahmad, Sudita Udugalage, Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Prayag Ravi (wk), Jahangir Ahmad

Match Details

UCC vs PCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 18th

Date and Time: 03rd June 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. Choosing to bat first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

Today’s UCC vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran: Rajh showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 27 runs at a strike rate of 225. He is due for a big knock, so one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Piyushsingh Baghel: He looked superb against pace and spin in his last outing, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 194.44, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. He is a must-have in your UCC vs PCC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: He has been in fantastic form so far in the competition. He has scored 234 runs and taken five wickets at an average of 13.20 in six games. He is expected to deliver a stellar performance in the upcoming games.

Bowler

Sameera Maduranga: Sameera has been outstanding thus far, taking 5 wickets at an average of 15.20 in four games, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Hassan Sittar (PCC): 115 points

Ayush Sharma (UCC): 91 points

Surya Rengarajan (PCC): 122 points

Important stats for UCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Arun Ashokan: 118 runs in six games; batting average: 39.33

Mustafa Nawab: 4 wickets in four games; bowling average: 16.25

Arpan Shukla: Four wickets in four games; batting average: 26.75

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

BCC vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Pramod Bagauly, Prakash Sadasivan, Piyushsingh Baghel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Naeem Lala, Arpan Shukla, Sameera Maduranga, Zahi Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice Captain: Naeem Lala

BCC vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Sudita Udugalage, Pramod Bagauly, Prakash Sadasivan, Piyushsingh Baghel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Naeem Lala, Arpan Shukla, Sameera Maduranga, Zahi Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice Captain: Arun Ashokan

