UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Czech T10 Super Series League Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for UCC vs PCC match of the Czech Super Series T10 League 2020.

The Prague CC Kings take on United CC in Match 3 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Dream11 Fantasy

The third encounter of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series League has United CC going head-to-head against the Prague CC Kings at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Prague CC Kings will play their first match of the league with a roster filled with talent and experience. However, their opponents United CC will have already played a game and would have a better idea of the pitch coming into this game.

Either way, an entertaining game is on the cards, with a win being the utmost priority for both teams.

Squads to choose from

UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

PCC

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy

Predicted Playing XIs

UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, U Kanyal, S Joshi, P Bagauly, N Pandit, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Pangarkar, A Shukla and A Deshpande.

PCC

H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, S Gladson, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, M Glew, S Maduranga, R Krishnan Guruswamy, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Roy Dias and N Valluru.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs United CC

Date: June 13, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected between PCC and UCC with a flat track on offer. The pacers should get some movement early on while the spinners are unlikely to find any help from the surface. Chasing would be the preferred option for both sides upon winning the toss.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, U Kanyal, P Sadasivan, P Bagauly, A Pangarkar, A Shukla, R Krishnan and S Maduranga

Captain - H Ahmad, Vice-captain - P Bagauly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Joshi, H Ahmad, S Roy Dias, U Kanyal, P Sadasivan, P Bagauly, K Deshmukh, A Shukla, R Krishnan and S Maduranga

Captain - U Kanyal , Vice-captain - S Maduranga