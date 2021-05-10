UCC vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 11th, 2021

United CC will take on Prague CC Rooks in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Tuesday.

United CC, who have played six matches in the ECS T10 Prague so far, winning just once, are currently fourth in Group B. Brno Rangers beat them by nine wickets in their last game.

Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the ECS T10 Prague despite playing five matches. They will head into tomorrow's fixture on the back of a 23-run loss to Brno Rangers.

Squads to choose from:

United CC

Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

Predicted Playing XIs

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Neelesh Pandit

Prague CC Rooks

Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

Match Details

Match: United CC vs Prague CC Rooks, 32nd Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 11th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCC vs PCR)

UCC vs PCR Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, K Gopalakrishnan, A Sharma, N Padmaraju, P Baghel, P Bagauly, M Nawab, R Deshmoyni, C Tebb

Captain: A Sharma. Vice-captain: N Padmaraju

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, K Gopalakrishnan, N D Gunasekaran, A Sharma, N Padmaraju, P Bagauly, M Nawab, R Deshmoyni, C Tebb

Captain: P Bagauly. Vice-captain: M Nawab