UCC vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 4

United CC (UCC) will take on the Plzen Guardians (PLZ) in the 4th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Monday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams are kicking off their seasons with this match. United CC had a dismal season in 2021 as they ended the Group-B league stage at the 4th position. The Plzen Guardians is a new team with a lot of experienced players.

United CC will put in their best effort to win the contest, but the odds are stacked against them. The Plzen Guardians are expected to win the fourth match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022.

UCC vs PLZ Probable Playing XI

UCC Playing XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Kunal Deshmukh

PLZ Playing XI

Roshan Singh-I (wk), Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Yashwantha Salian, Ashwin Sampath, Sarvesh Dhage, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar-II, Narendar Padmanaban, Saleem Khan

Match Details

UCC vs PLZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 4th

Date and Time: 30th May 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been pretty balanced in recent games. As pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball, batsmen should have no problems playing in the middle overs. Batting is bit easier in the second innings. Both teams will try to chase after winning the toss.

PLZ vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Singh is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper in today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. A Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

A Pangarkar and R Magare are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nawab and J Kana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they performed well in last year's tournament. Jyotish Kana is a powerful top-order batsman who can easily hit bowlers for big sixes

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and K Paduvilan. Both bowled brilliantly in last year's event, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs this time around.

Top 3 players to pick in UCC vs PLZ Dream11 prediction team

J Kana (PLZ)

M Nawab (UCC)

K Paduvilan (PLZ)

United CC vs Plzen Guardians Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Singh, A Singh, A Pangarkar, R Magare, K Patel, M Nawab, R Gorhe, J Kana, A Shukla, K Paduvilan, and N Padmanaban

Captain: J Kana Vice Captain: A Pangarkar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Singh, A Pangarkar, R Magare, K Patel, M Nawab, R Gorhe, S Joshi, J Kana, A Shukla, K Paduvilan, and N Padmanaban

Captain: J Kana Vice Captain: M Nawab

Edited by Prasen Moudgal