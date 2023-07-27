UCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 53

The 53rd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see United CC (UCC) square off against Prague Barbarians CC (PRB) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

United CC have won five of their last 12 matches. Prague Barbarians CC, on the other hand, have won five of their last 11 matches.

Prague Barbarians CC are expected to win the upcoming encounter given the fact they have been slightly better than United CC this season.

UCC vs PRB Match Details

The 53rd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 27 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UCC vs PRB, Match 53

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, 3:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Brno CC and Prague Tigers CC, where a total of 199 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

UCC vs PRB Form Guide

UCC - Won five of their last 12 matches

PRB - Won five of their last 11 matches

UCC vs PRB Probable Playing XI

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rhuturaj Magare, Vikrant Godara, Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, AH Sittar, Amandeepsingh Bindra

PRB Playing XI

No injury updates

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Robin Thakral, Vamshi Madishetty (c), Kunal Mohite, Mayank Purohit, Divyendra Singh (wk), Amritpal Rai, Prem Nandivada, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Piyush Kumar, Vishal Manay

UCC vs PRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh

D Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Jagannivasan

A Rai and V Jagannivasan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Magare played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Baghel

T Kanhya and P Baghel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Bagauly is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and P Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Bindra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UCC vs PRB match captain and vice-captain choices

V Jagannivasan

V Jagannivasan will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 627 points in the last 11 matches.

P Baghel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick P Baghel as he will bat in the middle order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 442 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for UCC vs PRB, Match 53

P Kumar

V Jagannivasan

P Baghel

P Bagauly

D Singh

United CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: V Jagannivasan, A Rai, A Sharma, R Magare

All-rounders: P Baghel, P Bagauly, T Kanhya

Bowlers: G Kumar, P Kumar, A Bindra

United CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: V Jagannivasan, A Rai, A Sharma, R Magare

All-rounders: P Baghel, P Bagauly, M Purohit

Bowlers: G Kumar, P Kumar, A Bindra