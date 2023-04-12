UDC vs CHR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for QCA Cup 2023, 3rd Quarter Final

United Challengers (UDC) will be up against Chargers CC (CHR) in the third quarterfinal of QCA Cup 2023 at the MIC Cricket Ground on Wednesday (April 12). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about UDC vs CHR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both teams won their previous games, with United Challengers defeating Super Star by 84 runs and Chargers CC defeating the Arabian Knights by one wicket in a close contest. An exciting encounter is expected on Wednesday, with both teams aiming for a spot in the semifinals.

UDC vs CHR Match Details, QCA Cup 2023

The third quarterfinal of the QCA Cup 2023 will be played on April 12 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar at 9 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UDC vs CHR, QCA Cup 2023, Match 3rd Quarterfinal

Date and time: April 12, 2023, 9 pm IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

Live Streaming and broadcast: FanCode

UDC vs CHR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible. The average first-innings score at this venue is 121, so both teams can elect to bat first after winning the toss.

UDC vs CHR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

UDC: W

CHR: W

UDC vs CHR Probable Playing 11 today

UDC injury/team news

No injury concerns.

UDC Probable Playing XI :

Ahanaff Athamlebbe, Mohammedu Majeed, Denzil Daya Levwis, Farhan Khadar, Imran Khadar, Imras Athambawa, Seeni Riyas, Naser Sayeed, Rayan Dalmeida (c), Mohamed Rifan (wk), Satishkumar Umashankar.

CHR injury/team news

No injury concerns.

CHR Probable Playing XI :

Ahtesham Hussain Syed, Asanka Kosala, Faisal Shaikh, Gull Zaib Warsi, Naizile D'Souza (wk), Rahul Achanna, Rajeev Achari, Sameer Shaikh (c), Shafiq Hussain, Sreenadh Mohandas, Syed Kamil Ali.

UDC vs CHR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohamed Rifan (10 runs in his previous match, S.R: 142.86)

He batted well in the last game, scoring 10 runs at a strike rate of 142.86. Given his wicketkeeping abilities, he is an excellent choice for today's match.

Top Batter Pick

Rayan Dalmeida (34 in his previous match, S.R: 106.25)

Dalmeida batted well last night, scoring 34 runs off 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 106.25 with one four and one six. He is expected to put in another strong performance on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammed Majeed (2 runs and 4 wickets in his previous match)

He's had success with the ball so far in the competition. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in one game. Being an effective batter who needs only one innings to get rolling, he is a great pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sreenadh Mohandas (two wickets in his previous game)

He is a genuine wicket-taking bowler for the Chargers CC. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.75 in his previous appearances and is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

UDC vs CHR match captain and vice-captain choices

Hussain Syed

He is one of his team's top all-rounders who performed superbly with the ball in the previous game and is expected to do so again in this important match. He took four wickets at an economy rate of 4.50, making him an excellent captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Naser Mohammad

Naser is another brilliant all-rounder who can score points with both the bat and the ball. Given his current form, he is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your UDC vs CHR Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for UDC vs CHR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Farhan Khadar

Imran Khadar

Sameer Shaikh

Imras Athambawa

Seeni Riyas

UDC vs CHR match expert tips, 3rd Quarter Final

Abdul Majeed as captain of your UDC vs CHR Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favoring bowlers.

UDC vs CHR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Quarter Final, Head-To-Head League

UDC vs CHR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M Meeralebb

Batters: Abdul Athamlebb, R Dalmeida

All-Rounders: A Kosala, A Hussain, M Abdul, S Umashankar, N Mohammad

Bowlers: S Mohandas, S Shaikh, S Hussain

UDC vs CHR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Quarter Final, Grand League

UDC vs CHR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: N DSouza

Batters: S Riyas, R Dalmeida

All-Rounders: A Kosala, R Achari, A Hussain, M Abdul, S Umashankar, N Mohammad

Bowlers: S Shaikh, S Hussain

