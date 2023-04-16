UDC vs WAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for QCA Cup 2023, 2nd Semi-Final

United Challengers (UDC) will take on the Warriors Blues (WAB) in the second semi-final of the QCA Cup 2023 at the MIC Cricket Ground on Sunday (April 16). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about UDC vs WAB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

United Challengers have looked decent in the competition, having won two of their six games to finish second in their group. Their bowlers have been successful in defending targets in their back-to-back games, and Imran Khadar and Imras Athambawa will once again be men to watch out for against the aggressive top order of the Warriors Blues.

Meanwhile, the Warriors Blues are in terrific form, having won two consecutive games, and will look to leave no stone unturned in this crucial match.

UDC vs WAB Match Details, QCA Cup 2023

The second semi-final of the QCA Cup 2023 will be played on April 16 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar at 9:00 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UDC vs WAB, QCA Cup 2023, 2nd Semi-final

Date and time: April 16, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

Live Streaming and broadcast: FanCode

UDC vs WAB, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

UDC vs WAB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

UDC: W-W

WAB: W-W

UDC vs WAB Probable Playing 11 today

UDC injury/team news

No injury concerns.

UDC Probable Playing XI :

Ahanaff Athamlebbe, Mohammedu Majeed, Denzil Daya Lewis, Farhan Khadar, Imran Khadar, Imras Athambawa, Seeni Riyas, Naser Sayeed, Rayan Dalmeida (c), Mohamed Rifan (wk), Satishkumar Umashankar

WAB injury/team news

No injury concerns.

WAB Probable Playing XI :

Adnan Mirza, Asif Shah, Atif Iqbal (wk), Avtar Sidhu, Mohammed Imran, Kushal Kumar (c), Muhammad Junaid, Musawar Shah, Raghuram Pujari, Mohamed Sajath, Sandeep Kottary

Today's UDC vs WAB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Atif Iqbal (36 runs in two matches, S.R: 135.36)

Atif Iqbal has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of QCA Cup matches, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 135.36. He is also a safe pick from the wicket-keeper section.

Top Batter Pick

Seeni Riyas (84 runs in two matches, Average: 42.00)

Riyas is a hard-hitting batter who has performed admirably thus far, scoring 84 runs at an average of 42.00 in two games while also being effective with the bowl. He is a must-have in your UDC vs WAB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammed Imran (14 runs and 7 wickets in two matches)

Imran is a talented all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. However, his best performance with the ball came in the last game when he took six wickets at an economy rate of 4.43. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy side.

Top Bowler Pick

Imras Athambawa (3 wickets in two games)

Imras Athambawa is a quality bowler and has picked up three wickets at an average of 5.63 in two matches. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team

UDC vs WAB match captain and vice-captain choices

Naser Mohammad

Naser has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the QCA Cup 2023. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of close to 135 and has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.66.

Atheef Abdul Majeed

Abdul Majeed has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the QCA Cup 2023. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 in two matches. He is a good choice for vice-captain in today's game.

5 must-picks for UDC vs WAB Dream11 fantasy cricket

Denzil Daya Lewis

Mohammed Imran

Farhan Khadar

Kushal Kumar

Imran Khadar

UDC vs WAB match expert tips, 2nd Semi-Final

Mohammed Imran's previous outing saw him have a standout performance, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.43. He is also an explosive batter who can play both pace and spin well, making him an excellent captaincy candidate for your fantasy team.

UDC vs WAB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Head-To-Head League

UDC vs WAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Atif Iqbal

Batters: S Riyas, A Shah, R Pujari

All-Rounders: A Mirza, M Abdul, S Umashankar, N Mohammad, Mohammed Imran

Bowlers: M Shah, I Athambawa

UDC vs WAB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League

UDC vs WAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Atif Iqbal

Batters: S Riyas, A Shah, R Dalmeida

All-Rounders: A Mirza, M Abdul, S Umashankar, N Mohammad, Mohammed Imran

Bowlers: S Kottary, I Athambawa

