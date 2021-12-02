UDK vs GBM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 20

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird (UDK) will take on Gour Badsha Malda (GBM) in the 20th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird started their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign in style by registering a handsome 34-run win over the Manbhum Warriors. Gour Badsha Malda, meanwhile, suffered a terrible defeat at the hands of Hooghly Rivers as they lost the game by seven wickets. They will look to turn things around today.

UDK vs GBM Probable Playing 11 Today

UDK XI

Aniket Jha, Debasish Saha (c), Satu Chowdhury, Rabi Sankar Prasad, Debayan Kiskoo, Bibek Das, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Rahul Saha, Anup Sanyashi, Uday Modak

GBM XI

Pratik Das, Najibul Sk, Manas Roy Choudhury (wk), Md Nizamuddin (c), Ananta Pramanik, Md Firoz Hossain, Mrityunjoy Mandal, Jhantu Sanyal, Asit Gupta, Sayan Dutta, Bakul Das

Match Details

UDK vs GBM, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 20

Date and Time: 2nd December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s UDK vs GBM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Nizamuddin is a must-have wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Firoz Hussain, known for his patient and calculative approach to batting, could play a big knock today. He also picked up a wicket in the first game.

R Sankar Prasad had a phenomenal outing in the previous match against the Manbhum Warriors. He scored 45 runs and also scalped two wickets. Prasad will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your UDK vs GBM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

M Mandal is an excellent all-rounder with plenty of experience. Mandal, who picked up two wickets in the previous game, has been in fine form.

Bowlers

N Rana will be leading Uttar Dinajpur's bowling unit today. He picked up two wickets and scored 11 runs in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in UDK vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad (UDK) – 125 points

N Rana (UDK) – 98 points

M Mandal (GBM) – 67 points

S Chowdhury (UDK) – 63 points

A Mondal (UDK) – 61 points

Important stats for UDK vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad: 45 runs and 2 wickets

N Rana: 11 runs and 2 wickets

M Mandal: 9 runs and 2 wickets

S Chowdhury: 2 wickets

A Mondal: 8 runs and 1 wicket

UDK vs GBM Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

UDK vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Saha, M Nizamuddin, R Sankar Prasad, M Firoz Hossain, A Jha, M Mandal, S Chowdhury, A Mondal, N Rana, B Das, S Dutta

Captain: R Sankar Prasad. Vice-captain: M Mandal.

UDK vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Saha, M Nizamuddin, R Sankar Prasad, M Firoz Hossain, A Jha, M Mandal, S Chowdhury, A Mondal, N Rana, B Das, U Modak

Captain: S Chowdhury. Vice-captain: N Rana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar