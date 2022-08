UFC vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 21

UFC will take on Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) in the 21st match of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Saturday, August 13.

UFC started their MCA T20 Cup 2022 campaign with a 69-run loss at the hands of the Global Stars as they failed to chase down 217. Bukit Jalil Sports School, meanwhile, beat the Lanka Lions by 19 runs in their first game before losing to the Global Stars by 48 runs.

UFC vs BJSS Probable Playing 11 today

UFC: Yasir Shah-I (wk), Kashif Shahzad, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Faesal Hosain, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Kamran Hameed, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Tyler Evan Lewis, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Amit Kumar-II.

Bukit Jalil Sports School: Wan Muhammad (wk), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Muhammad Azhar, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Sachinu Hettige, Akmal Ahmad, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Akram Malik, Zulamry Mohdin.

Match Details

UFC vs BJSS, Mtch 21, MCA T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: August 13th 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

Although the track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball. The spinners might also come into play as the match progresses, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s UFC vs BJSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Shah-I has played just one MCA T20 Cup 2022 game, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 184.21.

Batter

Kashif Shahzad looked solid in the last game as he played a fine 40-run knock studded with five fours and two sixes.

All-rounders

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar has scored 47 runs and picked up two scalps in the MCA T20 Cup 2022 so far.

Kamran Hameed can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball, scoring 10 runs and claiming one wicket.

Bowler

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi has been in fabulous form with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in UFC vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi (BJSS): 204 points

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar (BJSS): 143 points

Akmal Ahmad (BJSS): 113 points

Amit Kumar-II (UFC): 103 points

Kamran Hameed (UFC): 59 points

Important stats for UFC vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction Team

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar: 47 runs & 2 wickets

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi: 6 wickets

Akmal Ahmad: 51 runs

Amit Kumar-II: 3 wickets

Kamran Hameed: 10 runs & 1 wicket

UFC vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction (MCA T20 Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for UFC vs Bukit Jalil Sports School - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Azhar, Kamran Hameed, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Akmal Ahmad, Amit Kumar-II, Faesal Hosain, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Captain: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar. Vice-captain: Kashif Shahzad.

Dream11 Team for UFC vs Bukit Jalil Sports School - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Kamran Hameed, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Akmal Ahmad, Amit Kumar-II, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Akram Malik.

Captain: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi. Vice-captain: Kamran Hameed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar