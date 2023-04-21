UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 9

Uganda Women (UG-W) will square off against Kenya Women (KEN-W) in the ninth match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Uganda Women have been a tough side to beat in this series. They have won three of their three games and are leading the points table. The side have a powerful roster that includes Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, and Consylate Aweko, and will hope to advance to the final with a win.
Meanwhile, Kenya Women are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to win a game in the series. They will look to put up a strong fight on Saturday to end their campaign on a positive note.
UG-W vs KEN-W Match Details
The ninth match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday, April 22. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
UG-W vs KEN-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 9
Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 12:00 pm IST
Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala
UG-W vs KEN-W Pitch Report
The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium has favored the bowlers, with low scores being common at the venue. The spinners could dominate proceedings in the middle overs while the batters will take charge during the latter stages as the wicket becomes flatter.
UG-W vs KEN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
UG-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
UG-W Probable Playing 11
Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume.
KEN-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
KEN-W Probable Playing 11
Sharon Juma (c&wk), Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Monicah Ndhambi, Lavendah ldambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Ann Wanjira, Charity Muthoni, Kelvia Ogola, Mercy Ahono, Marion Juma.
UG-W vs KEN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top wicketkeeper pick
Kevin Awino (2 matches, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 57.50)
Awino is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 57.50 in two games.
Top Batter pick
Immaculate Nakisuuyi (2 matches, 22 runs)
Immaculate Nakisuuyi batted brilliantly in the last game against UAE Women. She has scored 22 runs in two games.
Top All-rounder pick
Esther Wachira (3 matches, 13 runs, and 4 wickets)
Esther Wachira has been, without a doubt, the most important player for Kenya Women in the series. She has scored 13 runs and has also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in three games.
Top Bowler pick
Flavia Odhiambo (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.26)
M Debnath is the leading wicket-taker for the Kenya Women in the Victoria T20 Series with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.26 in three games.
UG-W vs KEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Consylate Aweko
Aweko is the Uganda Women's top bowler with four wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in two games. She could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Irene Alumo
Irene Alumo is another wicket-taking option for her side with three wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in two games. She is a must-have player for today's game.
5 must-picks for UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket
Charity Muthoni
Evelyn Anyipo
Kelvia Ogola
Stephanie Nampiina
Mercy Ahono
UG-W vs KEN-W match expert tips
Esther Wachira has shown plenty of potential with both bat and ball and will be an important pick for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team.
UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: K Awino, Sharon Juma.
Batters: P Alako, V Ooko.
All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, Esther Wachira.
Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, F Odhiambo, L Idambo.
UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma.
Batters: I Nakisuuyi, V Ooko.
All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, Esther Wachira.
Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, F Odhiambo, L Idambo, E Anyipo.
