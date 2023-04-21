UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 9

Uganda Women (UG-W) will square off against Kenya Women (KEN-W) in the ninth match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Uganda Women have been a tough side to beat in this series. They have won three of their three games and are leading the points table. The side have a powerful roster that includes Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, and Consylate Aweko, and will hope to advance to the final with a win.

Meanwhile, Kenya Women are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to win a game in the series. They will look to put up a strong fight on Saturday to end their campaign on a positive note.

UG-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The ninth match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday, April 22. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs KEN-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 9

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

UG-W vs KEN-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium has favored the bowlers, with low scores being common at the venue. The spinners could dominate proceedings in the middle overs while the batters will take charge during the latter stages as the wicket becomes flatter.

UG-W vs KEN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UG-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UG-W Probable Playing 11

Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume.

KEN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN-W Probable Playing 11

Sharon Juma (c&wk), Venasa Ooko, Esther Wachira, Monicah Ndhambi, Lavendah ldambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Ann Wanjira, Charity Muthoni, Kelvia Ogola, Mercy Ahono, Marion Juma.

UG-W vs KEN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Kevin Awino (2 matches, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 57.50)

Awino is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 57.50 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Immaculate Nakisuuyi (2 matches, 22 runs)

Immaculate Nakisuuyi batted brilliantly in the last game against UAE Women. She has scored 22 runs in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Esther Wachira (3 matches, 13 runs, and 4 wickets)

Esther Wachira has been, without a doubt, the most important player for Kenya Women in the series. She has scored 13 runs and has also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.20 in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Flavia Odhiambo (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.26)

M Debnath is the leading wicket-taker for the Kenya Women in the Victoria T20 Series with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.26 in three games.

UG-W vs KEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Consylate Aweko

Aweko is the Uganda Women's top bowler with four wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in two games. She could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Irene Alumo

Irene Alumo is another wicket-taking option for her side with three wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in two games. She is a must-have player for today's game.

5 must-picks for UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Charity Muthoni

Evelyn Anyipo

Kelvia Ogola

Stephanie Nampiina

Mercy Ahono

UG-W vs KEN-W match expert tips

Esther Wachira has shown plenty of potential with both bat and ball and will be an important pick for your UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

UG-W vs KEN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: K Awino, Sharon Juma.

Batters: P Alako, V Ooko.

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, Esther Wachira.

Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, F Odhiambo, L Idambo.

UG-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

UG-W vs KEN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma.

Batters: I Nakisuuyi, V Ooko.

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, Esther Wachira.

Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, F Odhiambo, L Idambo, E Anyipo.

