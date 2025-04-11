UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Uganda Women tour of Namibia, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the Uganda Women tour of Namibia will see Uganda Women (UG-W) go up against Namibia Women (NAM-W) at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on Friday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Uganda Women have won both of the last two matches. They won the first T20I match against Namibia Women by two runs. Uganda Women won the second T20I by five runs. They are now leading the T20I series against Namibia Women by 2-0.

These two teams recently played 11 head-to-head matches. Namibia Women have won five matches, while Uganda Women have won six matches.

UG-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The third T20I match of the Uganda Women tour of Namibia will be played on April 11 at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek. The game is set to take place from 5:30 PM IST onwards. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs NAM-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 11 April 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: High Performance Oval, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The 2nd T20I match played between these two teams was played at the same venue. A total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

UG-W vs NAM-W Form Guide

UG-W - W W

NAM-W - L L

UG-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XI

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino (wk), Rita Musamali, Stephani Nampiina, Shakirah Sadick, Ariokat Malisa, Phiona Egaru Kulume, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi (c), Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza, and Evelyn Anyipo

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasmeen Khan (wk), Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Eveleen Kejarukua, Sylvia Shihepo, Sune Wittmann, Arrasta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Naomi Benjamin, Mekelaye Mwatile, and Saima Tuhadeleni

UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Lloku

E Lloku is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 70 runs in the last two matches. Y Khan is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Wittmann

S Wittmann and R Musamali are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Wittmann will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. S Nampiina is another good batter pick for today's match. She has smashed 42 runs in the last two matches.

All-rounders

W Mwatile

W Mwatile and I Nakisuuyi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. W Mwatile will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 45 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. M Mwatile is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Akiteng

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Kejarukua and S Akiteng. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Akiteng will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches. S Tuhudeleni is another good bowler for today's match.

UG-W vs NAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

W Mwatile

W Mwatile was in excellent form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 45 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

I Nakisuuyi

I Nakisuuyi is one of the most crucial picks from the Uganda Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 19 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for UG-W vs NAM-W, 3rd T20I match

M Mwatile

K Green

W Mwatile

S Akiteng

I Nakisuuyi

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: E Lloku

Batters: S Wittmann, R Musamali, S Nampiina

All-rounders: W Mwatile, K Green, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, M Mwatile

Bowlers: S Tuhadeleni, S Akiteng

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: E Lloku

Batters: S Nampiina

All-rounders: W Mwatile, K Green, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, M Mwatile

Bowlers: S Tuhadeleni, S Akiteng, E Kejarukua, C Aweko

