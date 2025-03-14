UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 12th T20I

The 12th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Uganda Women (UG-W) squaring off against Namibia Women (NAM-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Friday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Uganda Women have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Nepal Women by 40 runs. Namibia Women, too, have won three of their last five matches.

These two teams recently played seven head-to-head matches. Namibia Women have won five matches while Uganda Women have won two matches.

UG-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The 12th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 14 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs NAM-W, 12th T20I match

Date and Time: March 14, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, where a total of 142 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

UG-W vs NAM-W Form Guide

UG-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

NAM-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

UG-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XI

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Awino (wk), R Musamali, P Alako, S Nampiina, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, A Malisa, S Walaza, C Aweko, P Malemikia, S Akiteng

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Y Khan (wk), M Gorases, E Van Zyl, S Wittmann, S Shihepo, W Mwatile, J Arrasta, K Green, M Mwatile, N Benjamin, S Tuhadeleni

UG-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Khan

Y Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. She has scored 95 runs in the last four matches. E Lloku is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Wittmann

S Wittmann and P Alako are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Wittmann will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 49 runs and taken one wicket in the last four matches. R Musamali is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi and W Mwatile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Mbabazi will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 28 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. I Nakisuuyi is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Akiteng

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Kejarukua and S Akiteng. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Akiteng will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has scalped seven wickets in the last four matches. S Tuhudeleni is another good bowler for today's match.

UG-W vs NAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 28 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

S Akiteng

S Akiteng is one of the most crucial picks from the Uganda Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs in great form. She has taken seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for UG-W vs NAM-W, 12th T20I match

W Mwatile

S Akiteng

J Mbabazi

M Mwatile

I Nakisuuyi

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann

All-rounders: M Mwatile, W Mwatile, K Green, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, J Arrasta

Bowlers: S Tuhadeleni, S Akiteng, E Kejarukua

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Khan

Batters: S Wittmann, R Musamali

All-rounders: M Mwatile, W Mwatile, K Green, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, J Arrasta

Bowlers: S Akiteng, E Kejarukua

