UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Victoria Women’s T20I Series match - April 18th, 2023

Uganda Women (UG-W) will take on Rwanda Women (RWA-W) in the second game of the Victoria Women’s T20I Series 2023 at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday, April 18.

Rwanda Women, led by Marie Bimenyimana, have announced a full-strength squad for the tournament, including the likes of Henriette Ishimwe and Gisele Ishimwe. Players will be high on confidence after participating in the recently concluded Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I Series 2023.

The hosts Uganda Women, on the other hand, will start the tournament as one of the favorites to win the series. The team has picked the likes of Janet Mbabazi and Kevin Awino, who have ample experience playing in various T20 leagues across the world.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for UG-W vs RWA-W. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Janet Mbabazi (UG-W) - 9 Credits

Janet Mbabazi has played 43 T20 games since her debut in 2018 for Uganda Women. The 27-year-old batter has notched up 526 runs at an average of 15.93 and a strike rate of 78.04.

Apart from her batting, she has picked up 44 wickets at an economy rate of 4.77. The leg-spinner could prove to be one of the match winners of the team and she should definitely find a place in the UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team.

#2 Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W) - 9 Credits

Henriette Ishimwe impressed everyone with her all-around abilities in the recently concluded Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I Series 2023. She has scored 115 from five games at an average of 23.

Apart from her batting, she was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having notched up 10 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 3.25.

One can pick her as captain in their UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team, as she can fetch points with both bat and ball.

#1 Gisele Ishimwe (RWA-W) - 8.5 Credits

Gisele Ishimwe is the most important player in the Rwandan Women's team. She was the leading run-getter in the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I Series 2023, having scored 128 runs from five games at an impressive average of 25.60.

Having her in your UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team at just 8.5 credits is an absolute steal as she is expected to chip in with an over or two for her side and could prove to be a game-changer.

