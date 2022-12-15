Uganda Women will lock horns with Tanzania Women (UG-W vs TAN-W) in the fifth match of the Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series on Thursday, December 15. The Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Uganda Women have won two matches in the Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series so far and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last game against Qatar Women by seven wickets.

Tanzania Women, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are second in the standings. They also beat Qatar Women in their last match, emerging victorious by a 77-run margin.

With both teams entering this game on the back of a win, this promises to be an exciting and hard-fought encounter.

UG-W vs TAN-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, December 15. The match is set to take place at 01:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women, Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series, Match 5.

Date and Time: December 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.

UG-W vs TAN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is a bowler-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing, especially with the new ball. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Three out of the last four matches at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 94.

Average second innings score: 76.

UG-W vs TAN-W Form Guide (Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series)

Uganda Women: W.

Tanzania Women: L.

UG-W vs TAN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UG-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Uganda Women heading into this encounter.

UG-W Probable Playing 11

Kevin Awino, Prosscovia Alako, Stephani Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko, Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng.

TAN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Tanzania Women ahead of this key match-up.

TAN-W Probable Playing 11

Fatuma Kibasu, Saum Mtae, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary, Agnes Qwele, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Aisha Mohamed, Linda Massawe, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Sheila Shamte.

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Awino (39 matches, 536 runs, Strike Rate: 80.48)

Kevin Awino has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 536 runs in 39 T20Is with the bat over the course of her career. She could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping role in your Dream11 Fantasy team for this contest.

Top Batter Pick

Fatuma Kibasu (26 matches, 857 runs & 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 112.31 & Economy Rate: 5.60)

Fatuma Kibasu, though placed in batter’s section, has proven that she can be a match-winner with the bat as well as the ball during her career. She has accumulated 857 runs while scalping 12 wickets in 26 T20Is, and is must-have on your UG-W vs TAN-W fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Janet Mbabazi (37 matches, 410 runs and 35 wickets, Strike Rate: 73.47 and Economy Rate: 4.82)

Janet Mbabazi is a power-packed player who can boost your Dream11 Fantasy team with her all-round prowess. She has scored 410 runs and also picked up 35 wickets in 37 T20Is. Her economy rate in particular stands out as she has conceded just 4.82 runs per over on average across her T20I career.

Top Bowler Pick

Concy Aweko (39 matches, 53 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.44)

Concy Aweko has scalped 53 wickets in 39 T20Is with a barely beliebable economy rate of 3.44. Her capability to get regular breakthroughs make her a must-have pick on your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

UG-W vs TAN-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Janet Mbabazi

Janet Mbabazi has scored 410 runs and also picked up 35 wickets in 37 T20Is. She could make an excellent captain for your fantasy team for this match.

Perice Zakayo Kamunya

Perice Zakayo Kamunya is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with both bat and ball. She has scored 103 runs while scalping 33 wickets in 26 T20Is.

5 Must-pick players with stats for UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kevin Awino: 536 runs in 39 matches.

Fatuma Kibasu: 857 runs & 12 wickets in 26 matches.

Janet Mbabazi: 410 runs & 35 wickets in 37 matches.

Concy Aweko: 53 wickets in 39 matches.

Perice Zakayo Kamunya: 103 runs & 33 wickets in 26 matches.

UG-W vs TAN-W match expert tips

Janet Mbabazi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for this match as she can contribute at a high level in both the batting and bowling departments.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this UG-W vs TAN-W match, click here!

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction - Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shufaa Mohamedi.

Batters: Rita Musamali, Fatuma Kibasu, Gloria Obukor.

All-rounders: Janet Mbabazi, Nasra Saidi, Perice Zakayo Kamunya.

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Sarah Akiteng, Hudaa Omary, Agnes Qwele.

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction - Kenya Women T20I Quadrangular Series

Uganda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Awino.

Batters: Fatuma Kibasu, Gloria Obukor, Monica Pascal.

All-rounders: Janet Mbabazi, Nasra Saidi, Perice Zakayo Kamunya.

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Hudaa Omary, Agnes Qwele, Evelyn Anyipo.

