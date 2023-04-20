UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Victoria T20 Series, Match 7

Uganda Women (UG-W) will take on Tanzania Women (TAN-W) in the seventh match of the Victoria T20 Series at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday, April 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Tanzania Women lead the league table and are the side to beat in the series. They have won both of their matches and have recently defeated Kenya Women by 101 runs. Uganda Women finished second in the standings, behind Tanzania Women. They have also won both of their matches. They come into this game off a six-wicket win over UAE Women.

UG-W vs TAN-W Match Details

The seventh match of the Victoria T20 Series will be played at the Tugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday, April 21. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs TAN-W, Victoria T20 Series, Match 7

Date and Time: April 21 2023, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

UG-W vs TAN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala is likely to be a balanced surface. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.

UG-W vs TAN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UG-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UG-W Probable Playing 11

Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume

TAN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TAN-W Probable Playing 11

Mwanaidi Ammy, Saum Mtae, Sophia Frank, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Perice Kamunya, Aisha Mohamed, Agnes Qwele, Mwapwani Mohamedi Fatuma Kibasu (c), Hudaa 0mary, Neema Pius

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Awino (27 runs in two games)

She was in great form in the last game but didn't convert into a big score, scoring 25 runs, so she'll look to get a big inning with a strong showing.

Top Batter Pick

Fatuma Kibasu (73 runs in two games)

Kibasu looked impressive with the bat in the previous game against Kenya, scoring 37 runs off 33 balls with four fours. She is a talented player, and another strong performance is expected from her in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saum Matae (75 runs & one wicket in two games)

Saum is one of Tanzania's best all-rounders and was impressed with the ball and on the field against Kenya. She took one wicket at an economy rate of 4.80 and scored 35 runs and is a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Zakayo Kamunya (34 runs & 4 wickets in two games)

She has been an effective bowler for her team, picking up four wickets in two games, making her a must-have for today's game.

UG-W vs TAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Consylate Aweko

She is one of her team's most promising and effective players. Aweko had a great time in the previous game against the UAE, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 3.75, making her an excellent captaincy choice for your UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Irene Alumo

She is an aggressive bowler known for her variations. She has picked up three wickets in two games. Given her potential, she could be an excellent choice for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks for UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Janet Mbabazi

Sophia Frank

Immaculate Nakisuuyi

Mwapwani Mohamedi

Fatuma Kibasu

UG-W vs TAN-W match expert tips

Janet Mbabazi is one of the tournament's top batting all-rounders, having excelled in the format. She bats in the top order and bowls in the middle overs, making her a multiplier choice for the UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

UG-W vs TAN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Awino

Batters: F Kibasu, Hmar Omary, N Pius

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, S Mtae, A Mohammed

Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, P Zakayo

UG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

UG-W vs TAN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Awino

Batters: F Kibasu, N Pius

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, S Mtae, A Mohammed

Bowlers: C Aweko, I Alumo, P Zakayo, S Frank

