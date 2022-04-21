UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series, Match 3

Uganda Women (UG-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the third match of the Namibia Women’s tri-series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

It will be the Uganda Women's second match of the competition. Their first game against Namibia Women are currently ongoing. Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, lost their first match against Namibia Women by seven wickets. They will be desperate to get off the mark today.

UG-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

UG-W XI

Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia (C & WK), Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Racheal Ntono.

ZM-W XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mitchel Mavunga, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kellies Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Anesu Mushangwe.

Match Details

UG-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-series, Match 3

Date and Time: 21st April, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek offers a nice batting surface, there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mupachikwa is a handy batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

C Mugeri played a fantastic 80-run knock in the previous game. Her innings was studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes. She could be a wonderful captaincy choice for your UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

M Musonda is a reliable Zimbabwe batter who could play a big knock today.

All-rounder

P Marange can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. She bowled two maiden overs in the last game.

Bowler

M Mavunga is expected to lead her side's bowling attack, having scalped two wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

C Mugeri (ZM-W) – 108 points

C Aweko (UG-W) – 76 points

M Mavunga (ZM-W) – 68 points

S Akiteng Akiteng (UG-W) – 68 points

P Malemikia (UG-W) – 41 points

Important stats for UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

C Mugeri: 80 runs

M Mavunga: 2 wickets

M Musonda: 14 runs

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Namibia Women’s Tri-series)

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Namibia Women’s Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, C Mugeri, M Musonda, R Musamali, S Akiteng Akiteng, J Mbabazi, P Marange, C Aweko, M Mavunga, P Malemikia, N Sibanda.

Captain: C Mugeri. Vice-captain: P Marange.

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Namibia Women’s Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, C Mugeri, M Musonda, R Musamali, S Akiteng Akiteng, J Mbabazi, P Marange, C Aweko, M Mavunga, E Anyipo, N Sibanda.

Captain: M Musonda. Vice-captain: M Mavunga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar