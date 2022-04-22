UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-Series, Match 4

Uganda Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the fourth match of the Namibia Women’s Tri-Series at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

Uganda Women haven’t had an impressive campaign so far. They have lost both their matches and will need to mount a series of wins in order to have any hopes of making it among the top two sides in the competition.

The last time these two sides faced each other was yesterday when Zimbabwe Women defeated Uganda by eight runs.

UG-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

UG-W XI

Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Naome Bagenda, Concy Aweko (c), Rita Nyagendo, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng

ZM-W XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kellies Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Mitchel Mavunga

Match Details

UG-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-Series, Match 4

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to have a pretty nice batting surface. Pacers, too, could prove to be crucial. The spinners will need to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mupachikwa is the most reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

C Mugeri has amassed 126 runs and has been in remarkable form with the bat. She will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Musonda is another reliable name in the Zimbabwe batting lineup. She will be expecting a big knock here.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 27 runs and has also collected five wickets. Mbabazi will also be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

C Aweko will be expected to lead the bowling unit for her side. She has scalped five wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

J Mbabazi (UG-W) – 209 points

C Aweko (UG-W) – 208 points

C Mugeri (ZM-W) – 169 points

E Anyipo (UG-W) – 151 points

M Mavunga (ZM-W) – 103 points

Important stats for UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

J Mbabazi: 27 runs and 5 wickets

C Aweko: 5 wickets

C Mugeri: 126 runs

E Anyipo: 20 runs and 3 wickets

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, C Mugeri, N Bagenda, M Musonda, J Mbabazi, S Akiteng Akiteng, P Marange, C Aweko, E Anyipo, M Mavunga, A Mushangwe

Captain: J Mbabazi, Vice-Captain: C Mugeri

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, K Awino, C Mugeri, N Bagenda, M Musonda, J Mbabazi, S Akiteng Akiteng, P Marange, C Aweko, E Anyipo, M Mavunga

Captain: C Aweko, Vice-Captain: E Anyipo

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava