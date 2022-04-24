UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 Match 7

Uganda Women (UG-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the seventh match of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, on Sunday.

Uganda are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost four matches so far. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are at the top, losing their first game before winning three in a row.

UG-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing XIs

Uganda Women

Kevin Awino (wk), Shakirah Sadick, Janet Mbabazi, Susan Kakai, Naome Bagenda, Concy Aweko (c), Phiona Kulume, Rita Nyangendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng.

Zimbabwe Women

Kelis Ndlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Nomvelo Sibanda

Match Details

Match: UG-W vs ZM-W.

Date & Time: Apr. 24, 2022; 1 PM IST.

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for pacers early on, and spinners might get a bit of help too.

Today’s UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa has fared decently with the bat and is very good behind the stumps.

Batters

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano is in top form with the bat and has aggregated 159 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo has played only two games and has taken six wickets. She also got an unbeaten 43 in the only game she batted.

Meanwhile, Janet Mbabazi has been excellent with both bat and ball. She has picked up six wickets and scored 81 runs.

Bowlers

Phiona Kulume is in superb form with the ball, taking seven wickets, and has also scored 41 runs.

Five best players to pick in UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Phiona Kulume (UG-W): 343 points

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W): 328 points

Concy Aweko (UG-W): 311 points

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 282 points

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (ZM-W): 219 points.

Key stats for UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Janet Mbabazi: 81 runs & 6 wickets

Phiona Kulume: 41 runs & 7 wickets

Josephine Nkomo: 43 runs & 6 wickets

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano: 159 runs.

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Naome Bagenda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Anesu Mushangwe, Concy Aweko, Phiona Kulume.

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Janet Mbabazi.

Dream11 Team for Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Naome Bagenda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Janet Mbabazi, Anesu Mushangwe, Concy Aweko, Patricia Malemikia, Phiona Kulume.

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Phiona Kulume.

Edited by Bhargav