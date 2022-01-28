UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 Semifinal

The first semi-final to secure a 13th place in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see Uganda (UGA) take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Uganda lost a close match to the United Arab Emirates by one wicket, extending their losing streak to four. As a result, they were one of the bottom teams in the tournament. It will be Uganda's last game of the tournament against Papua New Guinea, and they will hope to end their campaign on a high note.

However, Papua New Guinea are also coming off a huge 169-runs loss to West Indies. They are also looking for their first win of the tournament.

UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UGA-U19 XI

Ronald Opio, Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Lutaaya, Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pascal Murungi (C), Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Edwin Nuwagaba, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi.

PNG-U19 XI

Christopher Kilapat, Boio Roy, Barnabas Maha (c), Peter Koroho (wk), Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Patrick Nou, Junior Morea, Katenalaki Singi, John Kariko, Rasan Kevau.

Match Details

Match: UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Semi-Final 1.

Date and Time: 28th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor bowlers over batters. As the wicket is likely to be dusty, spinners could enjoy bowling here. Anything above 180 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cyrus Kakuru: Kakuru is expected to play a key role in this game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Katenalaki Singi: Katenalaki didn't get many chances to bat but has impressed with the ball so far. He has four wickets against his name in three matches at an economy of 6.65. Katenalaki should be a good addition to your UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Pascal Murungi: Murungi is a top all-rounder for his team. He has scored 126 runs and has eight wickets under his belt in four matches. Murungi is a must-have player in your UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rasan Kevau: He has picked up seven wickets in his last four games. Kevau could prove to be a valuable pick for your UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Junior Morea (PNG-U19) - 119 points.

Matthew Musinguzi (UGA-U19) - 190 points.

Barnabas Maha (PNG-U19) - 141 points.

Key stats for UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Joseph Baguma - 21 runs and six wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 41.00.

Edwin Nuwagaba – 25 runs and three wickets in his last three games; batting average: 8.33.

Aue Oru - 67 runs and two wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 26.66.

UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction

UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cyrus Kakuru, Katenalaki Singi, Ronald Lutaaya, Barnabas Maha, Christopher Kilapat, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau, Matthew Musinguzi.

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Rasan Kevau.

UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cyrus Kakuru, Boio Roy Ronald Lutaaya, Barnabas Maha, A. Oru, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau, Matthew Musinguzi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Barnabas Maha.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee